Flight of the Munias

A flock of Scaly-breasted Munias takes flight at the BMC Ground in Thakur Village, Kandivli East.

Dropping bars to raise the bar

Harnessing the power of the youth to initiate conversations on socially pressing issues, the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), Noida, organised the Dialogues on Development Management (DoDM) conference last week. This diarist learnt of a familiar feature on the line-up — Kalyan-based rapper Madhura Ghane aka Mahi G. Known for her inspiring lyrics on environment and social issues, Ghane performed at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. “I performed Jungle Cha Raja and Vikasach Khul, which talk about destroying forests protected by tribal communities at the cost of urban development. I also performed my track Baapmanus to honour Dr BR Ambedkar, after whom the venue is named,” Ghane told us.

Bow-wows for Bappa

Festivals become even more special when celebrated with the ones you love. And that’s exactly what Kalyan-based Team Paw Diaries (TPD) did. The animal welfare organisation, committed to feeding more than 120 dogs daily, at Yogidham, Kalyan, celebrated Bappa’s arrival with the streeties by treating them to delicious, dog-friendly modaks on August 30. “We had the modaks made from Pawfect Kitchen, a bakery specialising in pet-friendly food items to include our furry friends from the street in the celebrations,” shared Tanishi Masand, founder, TPD. Masand also urged people to include their pets and community dogs in their festive celebrations to make them feel loved.

Our gully boys are going places

City-based graffiti artist Dheeraj Singh aka DKrypt would have missed the usual adrenaline rush during his recent pit stop in Dubai. The artist’s collaboration with Indonesian artists Fvntaze and Udiss came at a dedicated ‘legal’ wall in the Al Quoz art district in the Gulf nation. “Dubai imposes some serious fines over public painting. The 8ft x 15 ft wall was a delight to paint on,” said the artist, who we’ve usually spotted in the gullies of Mumbai. Singh has a week to kick it back before he jets off to Indonesia on September 9, to represent India at the King Royal Pride Graffiti Festival in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. He revealed, “I’ll be joined by my crew Aerosol Intelligence, and we’ll be the sole Indian representation this year. We’re planning a piece that blends Indonesian motifs with our own masala.” Now that’s more like a Mumbai boy.

Sounds from the nadaswaram

Nearly 100 artistes playing the iconic South Indian instrument nadaswaram headed to Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts Sabha from Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga on Sunday morning. Earlier, on Saturday evening, the audience was treated to a concert by two renowned musicians, PS Balamurugan and PSB Sarangan at the Sabha. This was an occasion in honour of the 127th birth anniversary of the Nadaswara Vidhwan late TN Rajarathinam Pillai. Dr V Shankar, the Sabha president, told this diarist, “A fellowship of R1 lakh will be given to 50 selected talented artistes from all over India for three years.”

Shall we dance?

The Chhanv Foundation did a happy little dance to mark the end of their nationwide acid attack awareness tour in Bandra on Sunday. Survivors from the foundation and Mumbaikars, keen to shake a leg, joined belly dancing instructors Leena Viie and Payal Gupta to learn the ABCs of the dance form. “Movement has the power to heal, reclaim and rewrite the relationship we have with our bodies,” Viies shared with us. Akriti Das, communications head at the Foundation, gave us a recap of the 15-day-long journey, “It reminded us how vital it is to speak about violence against women and acid attacks, because the yatra showed us that society needs to still be sensitised.”