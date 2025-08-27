As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations get underway, eating modaks is the best way to soak in the festivities. While the traditional modaks are always a favourite, try your hand at some new variations this time, and maybe surprise Lord Ganesha and guests too with your skills

While you can also make a chocolate modak, there is also a vegan and matcha version to try out. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modaks, the traditional sweet also given as offerings to Lord Ganesha. Even if there are many different kinds of offerings in the form of sweets, the delicious sweet treat always ends up being a favourite among devotees and even neighbours of other faiths, who get a taste of it during this time of the year.

While the traditional ukdiche modak is always made in most homes, many have been experimenting with flavours that even Lord Ganesh would enjoy for the love of food. As Mumbai's atmosphere transforms over the next 10 days, Indian chefs say you can also try your hand at something new. Why settle for the traditional when you can innovate with the flavours.

They remind that innovation doesn't come at the cost of the sentiment but simply elevating the flavours while keeping the tradition in mind. The chefs not only share recipes for a unique variaton of the chocolate modak but also vegan version, and matcha too, apart from adding some green apple, cinnamon and coconut to the classic modak.

Anjeer Khajur Modak (Vegan)

While there are different kinds of modaks, chef Sanket Satare, executive sous chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, says you can make the Anjeer Khajur Modak, which is a vegan modak, this festive season. "A wholesome, traditional blend of dried fig and date—sweet, pure, and perfect for prasad," he says, adding, "Modak is widely regarded as Lord Ganesh’s favorite sweet, symbolising happiness, wisdom, and prosperity. Offering modak during Ganesh Chaturthi is believed to invoke blessings and remove obstacles. Traditionally, ukadiche modak—a steamed dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery—is considered Ganesh Ji’s preferred variety. Many families offer 21 modaks, a sacred number representing well-being, spiritual growth, and harmony."

Ingredients:

Dates, chopped 1 cup

Dried figs (anjeer), chopped 3/4 cup

Pistachios 2 tbsp

Raisins 2 tbsp

Almonds 1/4 cup

Dried coconut, grated 2 tbsp

Poppy seeds (khaskhas) 2 tbsp

Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Method:

1. Pulse pistachios, raisins, and almonds in a food processor until coarsely ground.

2. Add dried coconut, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder; process again until a coarse paste forms.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and mix well.

4. Take portions of the mixture, gently press into a modak mould, and demould carefully.

5. Arrange the modaks on a serving plate and serve fresh.

Matcha & Jaggery Coconut Pistachio Modak

Amid the matcha craze, Rahul Gurav, the pastry chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar in Andheri gives an innovative twist to the classic modak by making a Matcha & Jaggery Coconut Pistachio Modak. Bringing together the goodness of coconut and pistachio and combining it with matcha is innovation at its best.



Ingredients:

Fresh grated coconut 100 gm

Powdered jaggery 150 gm

Matcha powder 4 gm

Pistachios 50 gm

Ghee 15 gm

Cardamom powder 1 gm



Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan on medium heat.

2. Add grated coconut and powdered jaggery, stirring continuously until jaggery melts and mixes well with the coconut.

3. Lower the heat, add matcha powder and cardamom powder, stirring to combine.

4. Stir in chopped pistachios.

5. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens but remains moist.

6. Remove from heat and let the paste cool completely before using.

7. Put in modak mould and give it the shape of modak.

Chocolate & Dry Fruit Ukadiche Modak

At ITC Grand Central in Parel, one of the many neighbourhoods where the spirit of Ganeshotsav come alive in Mumbai, Anshul Dhyani, who is the executive chef of the property says you can make Chocolate & Dry Fruit Ukadiche Modak. He explains, "It is a creative spin on the traditional modak where the rice flour shell is infused with cocoa, and the filling combines coconut, jaggery, and roasted dry fruits. This version appeals to both traditionalists and modern palates, making it a festive showstopper."

He adds, "Innovation doesn’t mean replacing tradition, but enriching it. By adding cocoa and dry fruits to Ukadiche Modak, we celebrate the same beloved sweet with a contemporary charm that excites both children and adults.”

Ingredients:

For the outer shell:

Rice flour 1 cup

Water 1 cup

Cocoa powder 2 tbsp

Ghee 1 tsp

Salt a pinch

For the filling:

Grated coconut 1 cup

Jaggery, grated 3/4 cup

Chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Dark chocolate (grated or chips) 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Prepare the filling: In a pan, add coconut and jaggery, stirring until they blend well. Mix in roasted nuts, cardamom powder, and grated chocolate. Keep aside.

2. Make the dough: Boil water with ghee and salt. Add cocoa powder and rice flour, mix well, cover, and let it steam. Knead while warm into a smooth dough.

3. Shape the modaks: Grease palms, flatten a dough ball into a cup, add the filling, and shape into modaks (using moulds or by hand).

4. Steam: Place in a greased steamer, cover, and steam for 10–12 minutes until glossy.

5. Serve warm with a drizzle of ghee for a festive treat with a modern twist.

Ukdiche Modak with Green Apple, Cinnamon & Coconut

While there are different kinds of modaks and innovations, chef Shrikant Sanglodkar at Sula Vineyards in Nashik, says you should definitely try making Ukdiche Modak with Green Apple, Cinnamon & Coconut. Giving a twist to the traditional recipe, he adds the sweetness of apples with the earthy cinnamon flavours but not without the inclusion of coconut, which only elevates the creation.

He shares, "The sweet-tart apple, aromatic cinnamon, and nutty coconut filling makes this modak taste like a festive Indian-apple-pie in a traditional shell." To enjoy it to the fullest, Sanglodkar says serve it warm with a drizzle of ghee.

Ingredients:

For the outer covering

Rice flour 1 cup

Water 1 1/4 cup

Ghee 1 tsp

Salt a pinch

For the filling

Green apple, medium, peeled & finely grated 2 nos

Fresh desiccated coconut 3/4 cup

Jaggery, grated 1/2 cup (adjust to sweetness)

Cinnamon powder 1/2 tsp

Cardamom powder 1/4 tsp

Walnuts or almonds, chopped – 2 tbsp (optional, for crunch)

Ghee 1 tsp

For steaming

Ghee for greasing

Banana leaves/haldi leaves for aroma

Method:

Step 1: Prepare the filling

1. Heat 1 tsp ghee in a pan.

2. Add grated green apple and sauté on low flame until moisture reduces (4–5 minutes).

3. Add jaggery and stir until it melts and blends with apple.

4. Mix in fresh desiccated coconut, cinnamon, cardamom, and nuts (if using).

5. Cook for 2–3 minutes until mixture thickens and leaves the sides.

6. Cool completely before stuffing.

Step 2: Make the outer covering

1. In a deep pan, boil 1 ¼ cup water with a pinch of salt and 1 tsp ghee.

2. Lower the flame, add rice flour gradually, stirring quickly.

3. Cover and let it steam for 2 minutes.

4. Switch off flame and allow to cool slightly.

5. Knead the dough while warm into a soft, pliable ball (apply ghee to palms).

Step 3: Shape the modaks

1. Grease palms with ghee.

2. Take a lemon-sized dough ball, flatten into a cup shape.

3. Place a spoonful of apple-coconut-cinnamon filling in the center.

4. Pleat edges and shape into modak (or use a modak mould).

Step 4: Steam the modaks

1. Grease a steamer plate (or line with banana leaf).

2. Arrange modaks, leaving space between them.

3. Steam for 12–15 minutes on medium heat until glossy.