The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Like bees to a flower

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ganesh Chaturthi here, shoppers flock to the Dadar flower market for their purchases.

In a tern of events

Arctic tern in Colaba. Pic Courtesy/Sahir Doshi

Birders are abuzz with updates of the sighting of the Arctic tern in Colaba. “The last recorded sighting in the country was in Ladakh in 1928,” shares conservation-educator Sahir Doshi. This bird is known to make the longest known migration. “It travels from the North Pole to the South Pole in a zig-zag route,” Doshi shared. While the sighting is uncommon, there are chances the previous visits went unnoticed because of the difficulty in differentiating between the tern species. “This monsoon, many rare birds were sighted. This could be because of the increase in birding, climate change and the cyclones that may throw them off route, where they refuel and feed. Either way, this proves that the city’s intertidal zones are able to provide for them despite the pollution. It sheds light on the importance of conserving our ecosystem so that many such birds continue making Mumbai a pit-stop along their routes in the future,” he suggests.

Sahir Doshi

As good as gold

Children raise awareness about childhood cancer at MCGM headquarters

September is observed as International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month across the world. Mumbai’s two iconic sites, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) headquarters were illuminated in gold. Ankeet Dave co-founder, Access Life Assistance Foundation whose initiative this is said it is all about awareness. The Foundation provides a shelter for families who arrive in Mumbai with cancer-afflicted children, seeking treatment for the same. Dave explained that, “Childhood cancer is represented by golden colour. Through this initiative of lighting up these historic buildings, close to the hearts of the Mumbaikars, we want to spread the message that childhood cancer is curable.” A cause that is as good as gold and to all the kids fighting the disease we say: you are in our thoughts, hearts and prayers.

Gymkhana 2.0

A view of the interiors of Gymkhana 91

This weekend, the vintage vibes of Lower Parel’s Gymkhana 91 will sparkle for one last celebration before it undergoes a complete makeover. Owner Aditya Hegde confirmed that the space will transform to suit the changing tastes. As for the future, he said, “It will be an extension of the brand. All I can tell you is that it will be a completely different concept,” Hegde concluded.

Aditya Hegde

In Swami’s words

The installation by Kallat on the steps of the grand staircase in Chicago

After a 14-year-long hiatus, artist Jitish Kallat’s Public Notice 3 at the Art Institute of Chicago is back at the venue next week. To commemorate the First World Congress of Religions in 1893, and the September 11 attacks, the installation (below) features the words of Swami Vivekananda’s address illuminated in five different colours on the staircase. “Channelling Vivekananda’s call for universal acceptance, it provides a renewable toolbox for reflection from the same site where he delivered his message,” he shared.

AR meets Lord Ganesha

The graffiti on Carter Road; (right) Mooz interacts with it in AR using a filter

Lord Ganesha is back, and this year, you can also meet him in Augmented Reality (AR), where he will feed you modak with his own hands, and with chopsticks. Graffiti artist Mooz’s latest work at Carter Road is his first attempt at AR graffiti. “Every year, I make Ganesha graffiti and welcome an idol at my home,” he shared. The artist stuck to his comical style, and handed the Ganesha graffiti a pair of chopsticks to eat his modak, as Mushak Raj sits on top of his forehead. “AR in graffiti artwork is rising slowly in the community. So, I thought I should try my hands at it for Mumbai’s beloved festival. If someone applies a filter available on my Instagram profile [@mooz.one], faces the camera to the graffiti in Carter Road and stands beside it, they can record a video or click pictures of Lord Ganesha feeding them modaks with his chopsticks in AR,” he explained.