Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Atul Kamble

That time of the year

A green net covers the facade of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as it undergoes periodic maintenance

The passing of a renaissance man



Shirish Patel

Shirish Patel, one of the key architects of Mumbai’s current form, and many of its landmarks, breathed his last on Friday. He was 92. In a career that spanned over six decades, Patel left his imprint on works such as the Kemps Corner flyover, the Koyna Dam and the Calico Mills in Ahmedabad, as well as being a member of the triumvirate — alongside Pravina Mehta and Charles Correa — to author the plan for Navi Mumbai as a way to decongest the burgeoning metropolis in 1965.



A view of the iconic Kemps Corner Flyover designed by Patel. File Pics

“To know him was a privilege,” said architect and urban conservationist Brinda Somaya. “He [Shirish Patel] was truly a renaissance man,” she recalled fondly. Patel’s gentleness also shaped his architectural ambitions, she added. “His great ability to be sensitive to the people of the city was unparalleled. He worked so hard for the city because he cared for its people. He was a brilliant technical professional who was very conscious of the people for whom he was designing,” she said.



Brinda Somaya

Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari echoed this thought, saying, “He belonged to a rare breed of professionals who were as technically informed as they were activists.” Age had not dimmed this zeal and love for Mumbai’s betterment, Dilawari revealed. “Of late, he had expressed concern about how the city was being eroded by insensitive high-rise developments. We have very few people today who are sensitive and deeply involved with the city. We can only hope to follow in the path they have shown,” Dilawari summed up.

Stop Gaps at Holy Name Cathedral



Alfred D’Souza chats with choir members at an earlier performance

Today, the alcove of The Cathedral of the Holy Name on Wodehouse Road in Colaba will echo with some new harmonies. Created by Composer Alfred D’Souza, the Stop Gaps Choral Ensemble will perform the compositions from their choir leader’s new creation, An Indian Christmas. “These are new compositions from my book, and we will be performing them for the first time in South Bombay this season,” D’Souza shared. The choirmaster also revealed that the performance will follow a narrative style that blends the Christmas miracle with many more myths. “The performance will also be part of the extended bazaar that aims to raise funds for the restoration of the 100-year-old church,” D’Souza revealed to us.

Season of giving

Representation pic

Patients across several city hospitals received a dose of Mumbai warmth from the parishioners of the Infant Jesus Church in Jogeshwari East. Led by Fr Xavier Pinto, the youth stepped out to handover handloom blankets to patients at Cooper, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital, KEM, Sion Hospital, among others. “Christmas is the time of giving, and we hope to share the feeling of warmth among the poor and needy. We had begun collecting funds for the proceeds in the season of Advent leading up to Christmas,” shared Fr Pinto.

Calling all pani puri champs



Participants compete at a previous edition of the contest

If you think you are the fastest pani puri eater in Mumbai, you might want to head to Trupti in Lalbaug this weekend. The popular snack establishment will host a panipuri eating competition tomorrow to celebrate its 60th anniversary. “We used to host these competitions at our Bandra outlet every year on Republic Day, but we had to shut it down during the pandemic. We thought that this is the perfect occasion to restart the tradition,” Om Bhimjiyani, co-owner, told this diarist. The contest will have two rounds to discern the fastest pani puri eater in the competition. “In the first round, we will serve and judge your ability to eat the most puris within a minute. In round two, 20 puris will be served, up and participants have to fill the puris with the masala and pani, and finish the entire plate. Whoever manages to ace this task will win Rs 5,000,” he shared. Readers keen on participating should register on @trupti_mumbai.