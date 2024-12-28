Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Keep your eye on the ball!

A Mumbaikar is lost in her thoughts as she walks past a mural of a handball player at Mahapalika Marg, Fort

Sports, through a scribe’s lens



Atul Kamble

It’s been 29 years since mid-day photographer Atul Kamble first got behind the camera. And through his nearly three-decade-long career, he has captured thousands of photos on various subjects. Sports, however, is a muse for him, and some of his shots are renowned worldwide. A notable example is his photo of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar taking his final walk from the dressing room to the crease at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for his last Test match. This photo won the Picture of the Year award in 2013 and also earned him an award at the fourth MFI-Yes Bank National Press Photo Contest in 2014.



Dhanraj Pillay shot by Kamble during a training camp

Twenty-two of Kamble’s sports photographs are currently on display at the Mumbai Press Club in his “All Sports” exhibition, which has received a warm reception from both the sports community and the general public. Last week, former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar attended the exhibition who especially liked photos of Tendulkar, former field hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay’s photo on the turf, and an under-16 football match in the Mumbai monsoons at St Xavier’s ground.



The exhibition also features Kamble’s award-winning photo of Sachin Tendulkar walking out of his dressing room to bat for Team India one final time at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik was also present at the exhibition, who once played in the Harris Shield finals back in 2002. On his photo that appeared in mid-day 22 years ago, Naik remarked, “The only popular proof that I have played at some level is Atul Kamble’s photo in the newspaper.” The exhibition, which began earlier this month, is open to the public and will run until January 11.

Down the spider trail



Hasarius mumbai

You are probably lounging at home, sipping a warm cup of chai while reading the papers this Sunday morning. Meanwhile, arachnologist and research scholar, Rishikesh Tripathi, is leading Mumbaikars on a spider trail at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The walk’s participants will meet Hasarius mumbai, a spider native to the city who is saved from high rentals as its habitat is Yeoor.

Rishikesh Tripathi

The Hasarius mumbai is a jumping spider, meaning that it does not trap its prey in a web. Instead, it pounces on it. With a bulbous body covered in hair and eight eyes, this spider was discovered roughly two years ago. “Once this spider was discovered, we got more curious to see what other species we could find. The speed of development in the city could mean that we might lose species that have not been described yet. Through this spider trail, we want to tell people about the Hasarius mumbai, but also educate them about spiders,” says Tripathi. So far, Tripathi has described 30 species of spiders across India.

Participants will learn all about spiders, and how to identify them. As natural pest controllers, they are important to the environment. Follow @sanjaygand hinatio nalpark_yeur on Instagram to learn more about the next walk.

Wankhede must remember Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium will celebrate 50 years as an international cricket venue in January. A lot of activities have been organised and a coffee table book will be released on the occasion.



SK Wankhede

JY Lele, the deceased secretary of the BCCI came up with a little known reason in his 2011 book for why the Wankhede Stadium was built in 1974. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) wrote to the Bombay Cricket Association, seeking 100 complimentary tickets for their members to watch the 1972-73 fifth and final India v England Test at the Brabourne Stadium. The English team then toured under the MCC banner, and although matches used to be conducted at the Brabourne, the BCA was the host association.

The Cricket Club of India informed the BCA that “no such tickets will be made available to you,” signed KK Tarapore, its secretary. It was this snub that made SK Wankhede, the then BCA president, determined to build their own stadium. The people who call the shots at Wankhede will do well to invite a member of the Wankhede family for the celebrations.

Mumbai does the Alibaugasana



Hansaben inaugurates the new centre in Alibaug

It is not just hordes of Mumbaikars who have found a perch in upscale Alibaug recently. There are institutes too. On its 106th Foundation Day on December 25, The Yoga Institute of Santa Cruz opened its new retreat centre in Alibaug called The Yoga Institute, Alibaug. Those who are going to Alibaug for a rejuvenating getaway, it will be packed for New Year too, can take advantage of the salubrious centre near Kihim Beach. Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute, said, “The retreat is already operational, with teachers instructing in classical Ashtanga yoga focusing on asanas, pranayama, kriyas, meditation and yogic philosophy. The rising demand for relaxation and a balanced lifestyle inspired us to bring The Yoga Institute to accessible Alibaug.” Let’s see Mumbai doing the Alibaugasana.