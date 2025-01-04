Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Aah, to be young

Two young girls relax and chit-chat as they lounge on a cannon near Azad Maidan

Weaving the past and future at Nalanda



Abhay K

Long before Oxford and Cambridge came to be, it was Nalanda Mahavihara that was considered the world’s premier educational institute, a medieval Ivy League, if you will. Poet, diplomat, and historian Abhay K’s new book, Nalanda: How It Changed the World, sheds light on its enduring legacy. With the revival of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, and the inauguration of a new campus there last year, the author also draws parallels between the ancient and the modern. “The exquisite architecture of Nalanda University reminds me of Nalanda Mahavihara, especially its red bricks and its six-storey library reminds me of Nalanda’s Dharmaganj Library,” he says. “It was one of my childhood dreams to see Nalanda rising from its ruins and I am fortunate to see it happening in my lifetime,” he says. This time round, though, he stresses that we must make more of an effort to remember our past. “I wish to see the lecture halls, auditoriums, ponds, buildings at the Nalanda University to be named after the great luminaries of Nalanda Mahavihara such as Nagarjuna, Aryabhata, Dignaga, Dharmakriti, Silbhadra, or their famous works, as well as the international scholars who visited it, to keep their memories alive. We have already paid the price of historical amnesia, of forgetting about Nalanda and its heritage. Let’s not allow it to happen again.”

Much ado about chocolate

We all love chocolate, but author and baker Shivesh Bhatia seems to be its biggest fan. Bhatia’s latest book is Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Recipes, and he says he chose chocolate because it’s a versatile ingredient that brings joy to everyone. “Whether it’s in a simple chocolate sauce or an elaborate dessert, the idea of dedicating an entire book to chocolate felt so natural because it’s a flavour that unites people. This book is all about celebrating chocolate in its full glory, but what truly sets it apart is its range. You’ll find everything here—from the easiest recipes, like hot chocolate and a basic chocolate sauce, to intricate creations like my Ferrero Rocher Cake or a decadent layered tart. I’ve also explored unique flavour combinations, like lemon and white chocolate, which adds a bright, zesty twist to a classic dessert. Another highlight is the inclusion of ruby chocolate recipes, which add both a visual and flavor element that’s hard to find elsewhere,” he tells this diarist. What he says is more special, is that a majority of these recipes are eggless—something he says his community has always appreciated. But his favourite recipe has to be the Triple Chocolate Cake. “It’s a showstopper that I’ve made countless times for celebrations.”

Rohit-like situation made no difference to Chappelli in 1975



Australia skipper Ian Chappell (left) with his English counterpart John Edrich at the end of the fourth Test at Sydney on January 9, 1975. Pic/Getty Images

A captain opting out of a Test match due to poor form is extraordinary enough to surprise his opposite number. So, Thursday’s buzz around Rohit Sharma not being part of the Sydney Test would have taken Pat Cummins by surprise on match eve. An opt out happened 50 years ago as well, when England captain Mike Denness decided not to be part of the team for the fourth Test of the 1974-75 Ashes. How did Australia’s captain Ian Chappell feel when Denness decided to play no role in the Test? Chappell told this diarist from Sydney that the decision didn’t make any difference to him. He just went about his job of leading Australia to their third victory of the series even though he had a new companion (John Edrich) at the toss. Denness returned for the next Test at Adelaide, but the Ashes were already regained by Australia in that Sydney Test. As for his view on Rohit’s no show in the same city, Chappell said he was not surprised. As they say, life goes on.

When the street finds the artist

Nishal Bharat , 23, a street artist, can often be found in the middle of a crowd on footpaths of Kharghar. Bharat, who started performing around four years ago, refuses to be limited and be boxed into a particular form of art and can be seen performing dance improvisations. One of Bharat’s performances that tends to draws a lot of eyeballs is his jugalbandi with street dogs, where he intermingles a performance with playtime with the dog. “I live in Thane but somehow Kharghar has welcomed me with open arms and many people come to see me perform at my stop near the Hiranandani Complex. I have made friends with a lot of children, who used to sell balloons and who now have gone back to school. I even get along with every-day office goers, with whom I have formed a bond,” says Bharat. Bharat is a free agent and is now heading to Pragyaraj next week. When we ask him when will he be back, he says, “Maybe March, let’s see.” Till then, you can find Bharat every weekend from 8 pm onwards.