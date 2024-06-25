Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Riding with Nemo

Vehicles zoom past an installation of clown fish on SV Road in Borivali West.

Your time is up

On a Friday night, when this diarist and a companion dropped by The Tasting Room by Diva in Raghuvanshi Mills, the much-hyped European restaurant with a menu designed by celebrated chef Ritu Dalmia, we didn’t realise that we’d be leaving with a rushed aftertaste; and no, this wasn’t even about the food.



Guests at the restaurant. REPRESENTATIVE PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

We walked in at 9.50 pm, and were informed by a Sad Sack-like attendant that 11 pm was closing time. We had over an hour for a glass of wine and a quick bite. Unknown to us, a timer had been set. We were hurried to place our orders, including the last course (“what about dessert; the kitchen will close…?”) by Sad Sack.

By the time we gobbled down a plate of soft-shell tacos and a glass of Hungarian pinot, we were already feeling like we were under threat from a possible White Walkers’ attack. At 10.35 pm, the air-con was switched off. Pearls of sweat began to roll down our forehead. Lights on at 12.30 am at a dive — we have heard. AC off at a fancy fine dine to shoo away guests?

We asked Sad Sack, “Wasn’t it 11 pm, you said?” “It’s 10.30 pm. We close the doors at 11 pm.” The bill arrived at 10.45 pm while we hurriedly swallowed an okay-ish roast chicken (perhaps, the cooking time was tweaked too?), and were sent off into the humid night down Lower Parel with a fancy red poured into a paper cup.

We hopped into the restaurant bathroom for a quick freshen-up before a long ride home and were met with a soggy floor and soiled toilet seat. From diva to (nose) dive in under 60 minutes.

Get, pet, go

Can all animal lovers make good pet parents? City-based pet forum Talky Tails believes not. Adopt-o-meter, a new digital tool by the team gauges an individual’s readiness to welcome a pet home based on a simple online questionnaire. “People often adopt pets and realise later that they might not be equipped to raise them. The available household space, willingness to feed meat, how much time they can spend with the pet every day, are all important considerations, and form a part of our tool,” a team member told us. To try the tool, log on to talkytails.com.

Hooping-good times

A cager takes a shot during a basketball match in the tournament

After 28 days of intense training, students of Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar BMC School celebrated several victories in the recently concluded pan-Maharashtra Summer Slam tournament by Hi 5 Youth Foundation. The event included rigorous basketball training and lessons in mastering the English language through immersive English as Second Language (ESL) classes, and building a foundation for success beyond the basketball court.

After the training, 627 students represented their schools in the four-day-long tournament. “All schools performed admirably. It was gratifying to see the impact of our comprehensive summer camps,” said Anshul Jain (inset), head of operations. He further revealed that while Motilal Nagar BMC School emerged victorious in U12 and U14 boys and girls’ categories, in the U17 divisions, Vajreshwari (Sant Gadge Maharaj Ashram Shala) won the boys’ category, and Dixit, Vile Parle East MPS won in the girls’ category.

It’s time for Africa!



The visit was marked by the launch of a special cover

Delegates from 24 African countries took notes away from the city during a three-day visit under the India-Africa Postal Leaders Meet that concluded last Sunday. “India has become an example for citizen-centred postal initiatives in the past few years. The trip gave the delegates a peek into our robust infrastructure,” revealed Sudhir Jakhere (inset), assistant postmaster general at IndiaPost.

The programme included a visit to the Mumbai GPO, and a detour to Lodhivali in Navi Mumbai where the delegates witnessed rural postal operations and a cultural showcase of Tarpa, Koli, and Lavani art forms. “We look forward to seeing Africa emerge as a strong presence in the global postal space soon,” Jakhere shared.

Kasa kai, San Jose?

City-based comedian and founder of artiste collective BhaDiPa, Sarang Sathaye, is all set to tickle San Jose’s funny bone this weekend at the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal (BMM) 2024, a convergence of eminent Marathi personalities. “I’m super excited to be performing for a crowd of more than 3,000 NRIs. One of my favourite works by Marathi literary icon PL Deshpande is titled Apurvai, where he terms travelling overseas a ‘rarity’ for Maharashtrians. The tables have turned in our favour in the past decade. I couldn’t be happier,” Sathaye told us over a call. Other familiar faces one might spot at the convention include cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and singer-songwriter duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale. “The Indian community in North America is extremely accommodating. We performed in San Jose last year while touring and it felt like home. I am looking forward to being there again,” Sathaye concluded.