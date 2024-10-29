Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Festive Burst of Colour

With Diwali here, Mumbaikars hustle for last-minute shopping near Dadar railway station

The real photo-ops are here



There was a time when taking a photograph was an event in itself. Earlier this month, this newspaper carried a feature about the ongoing digitising of the archives of Hamilton Studios in Ballard Estate. Among the many things digitised and accessible online at the British Library website is an invoice by the studio for the photography of a site that would later become the Reserve Bank of India. Director Ajita Madhavji (below) pointed out, “It is the site where the Reserve Bank of India building would come up in Ballard Estate.”

Issued on April 9, 1937, the invoice of Rs 45 is charged to architects Gregson, Batley and King, who also designed Breach Candy Hospital, Ritz Hotel and the Cricket Club of India among other structures in the city. “By preserving these visual records, Hamilton Studios aims to preserve and document key moments that are a crucial part of history and provide a window into the country’s forgotten past. They are a tangible link to the past, offering insights into the economic, social and architectural landscape of the time,” shared Madhavji. As for the other riches, the studio also houses rare photographs, including photographs of the first visit of Queen Elizabeth to Mumbai in 1961, photographed by her father, the late Ranjit Madhavji.

The heart of Mumbai’s mettle



Why do videos for metal bands have to be angsty? For Jimmy Bhore, lead vocalist for the city-based band, Zygnema, it was a question to be addressed. To do so, the singer has turned to the city of Mumbai for inspiration. The band’s next video for the single, Grind, will capture the city’s never-say-die spirit.



“You do not have to shoot in a rundown factory or an airplane hangar to capture a metal vibe. From the entrepreneur to the corporate employee or even the kids leaving home early in the morning for cricket practice in Azad Maidan, no one has it easy in this city. The song [Grind] is as much about Mumbai, as it is about the people, and it made sense to shoot the city as it is,” Bhore shared. The video is expected to be released on November 21. Bhore remarked, “The behind-the-scenes footage is just as remarkable. The people in this city are constantly on the move. They do not whine about anything. I find that very metal.”

United we stand



The Indian cricket team’s recent series loss in Pune can’t stop city-based North Stand Gang from wearing their passion on their sleeve. Come November 1, the gang will slip into a Wankhede-special jersey to cheer the team at the iconic stadium. ‘I saw Sachin take on Warne’, ‘I saw our boys defend 106 vs Aus’ reads the shirt that also features nods to cricketing greats like Vinoo Mankad and Sunil Gavaskar. “The shirt is an ode to the iconic moments the team has seen, and a reminder that a loss is just a setback that the boys will surely jump back from,” shared member Mihir Shah. To get your hands on the shirt, reach out to @northstandgang on Instagram.

Making big waves



Mumbai-based swimmer Aryan Dadiala is set to swim from Vagator to Candolim on October 30. This swim is part of 22 open water swimming routes recognized by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) that he hopes to navigate in two years. He aims to raise awareness about the growing ocean plastic pollution through these swim events. “Although I have swam along WOWSA routes, including one from Denmark to Sweden in July this year, where I was the fastest Asian, this is my first time to attempt 22 routes in India,” he revealed to this diarist.