Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The road less taken

Youngsters explore the untrodden path as they trek up the Kharghar hills.

Let’s build and connect



Moments from the plays Samer (right) the English play Hunt during the 2024 edition

The third edition of Connections India, an initiative by the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and National Theatre, UK, will culminate in a series of performances across 10 days starting January 16. “It is a real festive atmosphere that will witness plays, music, dance, and spoken verse — all performed by young people, for young people,” shared (left) Shernaz Patel, creative learning director for Connections India. The latest edition of the festival will see 16 schools, colleges and NGOs across Mumbai will perform works by international and Indian playwrights for performances.

“The subjects cover a range of themes that matter to young people from climate change to relationships, even mutism,” revealed Patel. Bruce Guthrie, head of theatre & films, NCPA, added that a positive sign for the showcase was the ‘robust bootcamp’ in August. “Another addition this year was the Backstage Pass programme for students offering technical training and design, not performance. This involved training in facets such as sound, costume, lights and props. Though we expected 25 to 30 students, we had 70 students signing up. That was exciting.”

Meet my green pals



George’s illustration of a crow pecking at a jungle jalebi (right) An illustration of a Khirni tree

While everyone looks to start the New Year with new experiences, illustrator Sefi George is turning to old ones for a change. Having struck on the idea of creating a monthly newsletter of stories, George decided on opening 2025 with a story about her nature friends. “The newsletter is just an idea for me to share nature stories that I come across on my walks in the neighbourhood or during my visits to other cities.



Sefi George

It just happens that most of my inspirations are in and around Mumbai,” she shared. For her January edition, she decided to illustrate some of the familiar faces of her Dahisar neighbourhood, namely the rain tree, silk cotton tree or the Bombax Ceiba, as well as a young laburnum that she passes by every day. “They are trees that I pass by during my walks or chores in the neighbourhood every other day. I think of them as old friends, each with a story. I love it so much that now I look for stories wherever I go,” George told this diarist.

Unravelling the secrets of the studio



Jones (centre) takes participants through the production process

In May 2024, music producer Darius Jones decided to throw open the doors of his recording space, Hilltop Studios, in Borivli for those interested in learning tricks of the trade. “It was a one-off session where I sat down with a few interested listeners to talk about the process of making music,” he shared. This month, the founder has decided to invite four musicians to the studio for a unique session that brings together music, conversation and food. “We have Krunal Ghorpade aka DJ Kratex (left) talking about creating your own identity in music, while Aditya Mishra aka Outsky will talk about developing signature melodies. Composers Jeetu Ramanujam and Saptak Adgiri will complete the list. We hope to make this a bi-monthly event that allows people to have a conversation about the art of music,” he told us.

Azadi on the cards



A panel of cards from the new board game, Azadi

After Andheri-based media lab Memesys’s boardgame Shasn became a household favourite among politically savvy gamers, the team is plotting another big release titled Azadi. While founder Anand Gandhi is all set to head to the Jaipur Literature Fest to talk about all things boardgames later this month, co-founder Zain Memon (inset) revealed to this diarist, “While Shasn allowed players to role-play as politicians, in Azadi, they must collaborate as revolutionaries fighting for a cause. Set to launch in February, it will include the Indian Independence struggle, the French Revolution and even a fictional war on Mars!”

New space, new ideas

A moment from an earlier edition of the mela

Sachin Joshi (inset), co-founder, Swadesi Mela has big plans for the upcoming edition to be held at an adventure resort in Khopoli. “The idea is to get art, music and adventure together in one place,” he told us. Held in association with Nandu Chavan, Mountain Sports Academy, will be a three-day event from February 8 to 10. “We hope to keep it as low-key as possible attended by interested participants. This year, watersports like kayaking will be added to the list of adventure activities,” Joshi concluded.