Mumbai: Exotic pet shop owner claims NCP-SP leader owes him Rs 2 lakh

The banner of the Van Mahotsav event that was held in Ghatkopar East

Wajid Sabir Shaikh, the owner of a Jogeshwari-based exotic pet shop, has accused Rakhee Jadhav, a former corporator belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, of failing to pay him Rs 2 lakh for an ostrich and other birds displayed at a Van Mahotsav event in Ghatkopar East in July.

Shaikh, 28, alleged in a written complaint to the Goregaon police that Jadhav organised the event to gain political mileage but he is yet to be paid.

Former corporator Rakhee Jadhav of the NCP-SP and exotic pet shop owner Wajid Sabir Shaikh ; (right) the ostrich that was obtained from Andhra Pradesh for the event

The complainant, a Jogeshwari West resident, has been operating Wajid Exotic Pets for the past five years. “Ostriches are native to Africa and Australia. While they are legal in India and kept as pets in places like Andhra Pradesh, this was the first time an event featuring one of them was held in Mumbai,” Shaikh told mid-day.

“In July, Jadhav’s husband, Satish visited my shop. He told me about the event they were organising in Ghatkopar and requested ostriches and macaws. Initially, I asked for R3.5 lakh, but after negotiating, we agreed on Rs 2.5 lakh. The Van Mahotsav took place from July 18 to 29. I brought an ostrich from Andhra Pradesh for it. I also hired caretakers for the birds. Satish Jadhav paid me an advance of Rs 50,000 and promised to pay the rest after the event,” he added.

“After the event, when I asked for the remaining amount, Jadhav and her husband kept promising to make the payment by August 12. However, afterwards, they refused to pay and blocked my phone number. I have filed a written complaint with the Goregaon police through my advocate and also met MLA Jitendra Awhad, who instructed Jadhav to make the payment. The police must register an FIR and help me recover the money. I need to pay the ostrich owner and animal caretakers,” Shaikh said.

Senior Inspector Madhusudan Naik of Goregaon police station said, “We are checking the complaint and will take action accordingly.”

Despite mid-day’s attempts to contact Jadhav, the former corporator was unavailable for comment by press time.