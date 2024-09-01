The RCF police have registered an FIR against car driver Javed Khan for rash driving, which resulted in the deaths and injuries. An investigation into the matter has been initiated

The smashed-up car in which the six friends were travelling. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck x 00:00

A Sunday outing for six friends in Vashi ended in a fatal accident when their speeding car flipped multiple times and collided with a truck. Three friends died instantly, and the other three were seriously injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were Harichandan Das, 23, Pramod Prasad, 35, and Husain Shaikh, 40. The injured included car driver Javed Khan, 30, Manoj Karantam, 30, and Sanjay Singh, 39. All the individuals were residents of Vashi Naka.

The RCF police have registered an FIR against car driver Javed Khan for rash driving, which resulted in the deaths and injuries. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 1.50 pm on Gavanpada Road near the Vashi toll naka. The friends had gathered at around 11 am at Vashi Naka and decided to go on a short picnic to the Gavanpada and Navi Mumbai areas.

A police officer said, “Due to excessive speed the driver Javed Khan lost control of the car, which flipped over more than ten times before crashing into a truck. Three friends died at the scene, and the other three were rushed to the hospital.”

DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, “We have registered an FIR against Khan for rash driving, which resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to others. We have also collected Khan’s blood samples to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol.”

Senior Inspector Kedari Pawar of the RCF police station said, “We are recording statements from the survivors.”