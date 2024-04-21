A fire broke out at the BJP office in Nariman Point area of Mumbai. No one was injured in the incident

Fire at BJP office in Mumbai on Sunday. Pic/sources

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BJP office in Nariman Point x 00:00

A fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Nariman Point area of Mumbai, the officials said on Sunday.

According to the civic officials, on Sunday evening, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials responded to an emergency call reporting a fire at the BJP Party office located on Jeevan Bima Marg, opposite the LIC head office in Nariman Point area of south Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported at around 4:37 pm. No one was injured in the incident, an official said.

Following the information of blaze at the BJP office, multiple agencies including the Mumbai Police, BEST, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff rushed to the spot.

"Upon arrival at the spot, a firefighting operation was launched by the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire was successfully extinguished by 4:44 pm, just seven minutes after the civic officials reached the spot, the officials said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, no injuries have been reported in the incident, said an official.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least 14 persons, including a child and some senior citizens, sustained burn injuries when they rushed out of their flats in panic after a fire erupted in the metre cabin of an eight-storey building in Malad on Tuesday, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The blaze broke out in the cabin situated under the staircase at the entrance of Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Nagar around 9.48 am, the official said.

Though the blaze was put out in less than 10 minutes, 14 persons sustained injuries when they tried to leave the premises, he said.

"People sustained burns as they tried to leave the building when they found out about the fire. There wouldn't have been any injuries if they had waited inside their homes for the fire brigade to evacuate them safely," Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar had said, according to the PTI.

The injured persons included five senior citizens and a child, another official said.

A short circuit could have triggered the fire, the official said.

"As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire started from an electric cable in the metre cabin due to a short circuit as a result of which the entire passage of the building was filled with thick smoke," a Mumbai civic official said, the news agency had earlier reported.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!