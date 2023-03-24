Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out at commercial building in Sion operations underway

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Sion, operations underway

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The officials said, following the fire in the building the local police, local BMC ward staff had also reached the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident so far

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Sion, operations underway

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


A fire broke out in a commercial building in Sion area of Mumbai on Friday evening, an official said. 


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident of a blaze in a commercial building in Sion area was reported at around 6 pm on Friday. Following the information of fire in the building, the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and began its fire fighting operations. 



Also Read: Road repair works in Worli, traffic police issues diversions; check details


The civic body said, the Mumbai Fire Brigade termed the blaze as a Level-1 fire. The fire was confined to the office on the 11th floor of the Ground plus 11 floor building identified as Godrej Coliseum Cooperative Premise Society which is located in Everard Nagar, GTB Nagar in Sion. 

The BMC further said following the fire in the building the local police, local BMC ward staff had also reached the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident so far. 

Further details are awaited.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
mumbai Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news maharashtra sion news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK