Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Sion, operations underway

The officials said, following the fire in the building the local police, local BMC ward staff had also reached the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident so far

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Sion area of Mumbai on Friday evening, an official said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident of a blaze in a commercial building in Sion area was reported at around 6 pm on Friday. Following the information of fire in the building, the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and began its fire fighting operations.

Also Read: Road repair works in Worli, traffic police issues diversions; check details

The civic body said, the Mumbai Fire Brigade termed the blaze as a Level-1 fire. The fire was confined to the office on the 11th floor of the Ground plus 11 floor building identified as Godrej Coliseum Cooperative Premise Society which is located in Everard Nagar, GTB Nagar in Sion.

The BMC further said following the fire in the building the local police, local BMC ward staff had also reached the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident so far.

Further details are awaited.