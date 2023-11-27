A fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building close to the Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, according to a fire official.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 21-storey residential bldg near Agripada police station x 00:00

A fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building close to the Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, according to a fire official. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, the official further told PTI. According to the report, most people were rescued safely using staircases from different floors.

According to the PTI report, the fire had broken out at 8.07 am in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg in the Mumbai Central area of the city. The official told the news agency that it was a "level-one" blaze, limited to the electric wiring and installations within an electric duct from the fifth to the seventh floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The official confirmed no injuries had been reported, and the fire was contained. To control the blaze, two small hose lines connected to five motor pumps were utilized. At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown, the officials further told.

Recently, in an incident of fire reported in a Byculla high-rise, nine persons suffered from suffocation. A fire had broken out on the third floor of a 24-storey residential building in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the report, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had promptly responded to the fire reported at MHADA Colony, Building 3C located on Rambhau Bhogle Marg in Byculla. The fire was first reported at 3.43 am. The fire, according to officials, was primarily confined to the electric meter cabin, electric wiring, electric cable, and electric installation, as well as scrap material in electric ducts, garbage, and refuse material in garbage ducts spanning from the 1st to the 24th floor.

As many as 25 persons were evacuated through the terrace while 30 persons from the 15th floor and 80 persons from the 22nd refuse floor.

The firemen took just over three hours to extinguish fire, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the nine persons who sustained injuries were shifted to KEM Hospital for treatment. The injured persons were identified as Lakshmi Raut; Archana More; Pranay Tambole; Archana Nilesh More; Mumtaz; Parvatibai Tambole; Abhish; Vishal Vijay More; and Lata Tambole.

With agency inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!