The entire building was smoke-logged, and firefighting operations were underway. A total of 16 firefighting units have been deployed to the site, officials said

The fire was confined to the 7th floor, an official said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Fire breaks out on 7th floor of 23-storey building in Mumbai's Dahisar

Fire breaks out on 7th floor of 23-storey building in Mumbai's Dahisar

According to the officials, a Level-II fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a high-rise residential building located in New Jankalyan Society located at the Shanti Nagar area on S.V. Road in Dahisar (East).

A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey building in Dahisar east area of Mumbai , civic officials said on Sunday, adding that so far no injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey building in Dahisar east area of Mumbai, civic officials said on Sunday, adding that so far no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the officials, a Level-II fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a high-rise residential building located in New Jankalyan Society located at the Shanti Nagar area on S.V. Road in Dahisar (East).

The incident was first reported at 3:05 pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

Following the information regarding the blaze, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire fighting operation.

The fire was confined to the 7th floor of the ground-plus-23-storey building. The entire building was smoke-logged, and firefighting operations were underway, officials said.

They said that the emergency services responded quickly, and the fire was escalated from Level-I (minor) at 3:09 pm to Level-II by 3:28 pm, indicating a moderate fire situation requiring more resources.

A total of 16 firefighting units have been deployed to the site, including, 7 Fire Engines, 3 Jumbo Tankers, 2 Advanced Water Tankers, 1 Breathing Apparatus Van, 1 Hydraulic Platform, 1 Aerial Ladder Platform, 1 Turntable Ladder, 1 High-Rise Firefighting Vehicle and 1 Quick Response Vehicle.

"So far, no injuries have been reported in the incident," an official said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he said.

Further details were underway.