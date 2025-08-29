The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has issued an advisory to Ganesh mandals across Mumbai, urging vigilance amid the Maratha quota protest. Mandals from Chembur to CSMT have been asked to manage crowds around pandals and adjoining areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during festivities.

In view of making the situation across Mumbai calm and traffic move easily, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has urged all Ganesh mandals to remain vigilant. The Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has advised all the mandals between Chembur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to remain vigilant and take special care in case of crowding around pandals and adjoining areas. The Samiti has issued an advisory in view of the Maratha Quota protest, which has been creating all the ruckus across the city since Thursday.

Naresh Dahibavkar, chairman of the committee, while taking note of the chaotic situation amid protest and Ganeshotsav celebration, has said that the directive was issued to ensure public safety during the festival, especially as large gatherings are anticipated in the city.

He asserted that, “Earlier in August, we conducted a meeting with the Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, and the BMC to understand the route of the morcha, crowd control measures, and aspects where cooperation will be needed to ensure the safety of everyone involved in light of the large crowds expected in the city on August 29. While no special instructions have been given to us by the authorities, our volunteers are on alert for crowd control."

The Samiti has also actively advised all the mandals to coordinate with local police stations and civic officials to avoid any untoward incidents during the overlap of Ganeshotsav celebrations and the protest march.

Amid the protest, the busy CSMT witnessed sloganeering and dancing by Maratha protesters heading to the nearby agitation venue since early morning on Friday, creating massive traffic disruption across South Mumbai. During the early hours of Friday, the CSMT station concourse was packed with people carrying saffron flags and wearing traditional caps and scarves.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai early morning on Friday.

The 43-year-old Martha Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Moreover, activist Manoj Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival.

(With inputs from PTI)