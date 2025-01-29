She allegedly struck boy with plastic water pipe after arguing with husband on Republic Day; according to the Ghatkopar police, the matter came to light when Rajawadi Hospital alerted them about the incident

The child had huge welts from the thrashing, on his back, neck, shoulders and ears

A three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after allegedly being assaulted by his mother, who reportedly struck him multiple times with a plastic water pipe. The child sustained bruises on his back, neck, shoulders and ears.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the matter came to light when Rajawadi Hospital alerted them about the incident.

The boy’s father, Maisaad Khan, 22, filed a complaint against his wife, Gudiya Banu Khan, 25, alleging she assaulted their son.

In his police statement, Maisaad explained that the dispute began on January 26 when Gudiya demanded he take her and their son out for an outing. Maisaad, struggling financially due to business losses, requested her to wait a few days until he could arrange money. This led to an argument, after which Maisaad left for work.

Around 4.30 pm, Maisaad received a call from a neighbour informing him that Gudiya had beaten their son with a water pipe before leaving the house. Rushing home from Bandra Kurla Complex, Maisaad found his son lying in a corner of the room, severely bruised. He immediately took the child to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors recommended shifting him to the trauma ward due to the severity of his injuries.

Hospital authorities alerted the Ghatkopar police, who recorded Maisaad’s statement and registered an FIR against Gudiya on Monday. She was booked under Section 118(2) (causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 (assaulting a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The police have recorded the statements of the neighbours who witnessed the entire incident.

She was summoned to the police station and appeared on Tuesday morning for interrogation. “Since both the sections applied against her fall under the category of ‘punishment under seven years’, we have issued a notice against her. She has agreed to cooperate with the investigation. If required, she will be arrested,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

Maisaad told mid-day, “I never wanted to file an FIR against my wife. It was the hospital authorities and my neighbours who did it. She is my wife and the mother of my son. I wouldn’t want any harm to come to her by any means.”

