Mumbai: Heavy rain paralyses city early Friday morning

Updated on: 13 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Santacruz records 115.8 mm, Colaba 86 mm by 8:30 am; local services disrupted; schools, colleges shut for 2 days

Waterlogging on the Lalbaug flyover. Pic/Ashish Raje

Heavy rain hit the city, causing significant waterlogging in several areas early Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz recorded 115.8 mm of rainfall, while Colaba registered 86 mm by 8.30 am. Earlier in the week on Monday morning, some parts of the city experienced up to 300 mm of rainfall. This disrupted traffic, including local services, and led to the closure of schools and colleges for two days.


As residents woke up, on Friday morning many roads and low-lying areas were already inundated due to the heavy downpour. Subways, including those in Andheri and Malad, were flooded. However, the rain began to subside by 8 am, and since train services were not halted, city life continued relatively smoothly.


“There was a high tide of 3.3 metres at around 3.30 am, coinciding with the heavy rain, but the water did not remain accumulated for long, thus minimising road traffic disruption,” said a BMC official. BEST buses were diverted from Sion Road due to waterlogging. According to the BMC's AWS (automatic weather station), the city received an average of 93 mm of rainfall, with the eastern suburbs receiving 66 mm and the western suburbs 79 mm.


So far, Mumbai has received 680 mm of rainfall, amounting to 80 per cent of the average July rainfall of 855.7 mm. However, the city experienced a 35 per cent deficit in June rainfall. On average, Mumbai receives 2,318 mm of rain annually, and by July 12, it had received 1,027 mm. 

Rainfall till 8 am

Santacruz: 115.8 mm
Byculla: 100.5 mm
Mahalaxmi: 41 mm
Matunga: 99 mm
Dahisar: 57.5 mm
Mumbai airport: 71.5 mm
Chembur: 65 mm
Vikhroli: 65 mm 

