As Eknath Shinde promises no special treatment will be given for accused, opposition’s Aaditya Thackeray says he should not get any political refuge

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visits Worli police station. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai hit and run case: CM Shinde assures speedy justice x 00:00

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared. Asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader’s son, the CM just said, “The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law.”

CM Eknath Shinde with Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Pic/X

The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” he added.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not go into the “political leanings” of Shah but hoped “there will be no political refuge by the regime”.

The damaged two-wheeler (right) that the victim was allegedly on when the accident happened. Pics/PTI

“Visited the Worli police station today and met with senior police officers investigating the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said he and his MLC colleague Sunil Shinde met Pradeep Nakhawa, the victim’s husband, and promised all help to ensure the accused are brought to justice. The case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident case in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle. The case hit national headlines after the boy was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and the Pune police uncovered an effort allegedly involving the accused’s parents and doctors of Sassoon Hospital to switch blood samples to nullify alcohol tests and also force the family driver take blame for the crash.

