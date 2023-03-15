Mumbai: Hit by rash rider, cop loses three teeth, gets stitches on lip

The constable, posted on bandobast duty for the chief minister in Borivli, was crossing the Western Express Highway when the two-wheeler hit him; the rider was arrested

The spot where the accident took place, on the Western Express Highway in Borivli East. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

A constable was seriously injured when a 32-year-old man rammed his two-wheeler into him when he was crossing the Western Express Highway in Borivli, where he was deployed on VVIP bandobast duty.

The constable, Amol Anant Yedre, 40, was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in Kandivli where doctors performed a surgery to remove three teeth, said cops. He also got two stitches on his lower lip.

The incident occurred around 8.35 pm on Saturday, opposite Shree Krishna Nagar in Borivli East. Yedre was deployed at Omkareshwar Junction along with other cops, as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was coming to inaugurate a new bridge, officers told mid-day.

A police officer said, “The constable was crossing the Western Express Highway when the speeding accused crashed into him. The rider also fell from the two-wheeler and got injured. Local residents had taken constable Yedre to the hospital.”

Yedre is posted at Kasturba police station, where an FIR has been filed against the rider, Manish Rohidas Abnave. Abnave is a resident of Ambika Society at Raval pada in Dahisar East. Police said Abnave also sustained injuries to both his hands.

A police officer said, “We have arrested Abnave under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). The accused is a plumber.” Yedre joined the Mumbai police force in 2007.