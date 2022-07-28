Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Househelp tries to extort couple in Khar

Mumbai: Househelp tries to extort couple in Khar

Updated on: 28 July,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

On July 24, the 39-year-old woman got picture messages from an unknown number

Mumbai: Househelp tries to extort couple in Khar

Representative Image


The Khar cops have booked a house help who had stolen obscene photos of a couple whom he worked for and tried to extort money from them. The house help had run away six years ago after stealing the photos, and recently shared the pictures via social media and threatened to share them with the couple’s relatives.

On July 24, the 39-year-old woman got picture messages from an unknown number. She was shocked to find images of herself and her husband taken years ago. They immediately called the person and found out he was Mohammed Ziyabuddin Abdul Aziz, their ex-house help.

“Aziz demanded money from us and threatened to share the photos with our relatives,” the woman added. Aziz did not tell the couple how much money he wanted. He has been booked under various IPC sections.


khar mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK