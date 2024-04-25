According to police sources, a group of individuals, including women, showed up at the residence of a 52-year-old woman on Film City Road, Santosh Nagar, near R A Bhaskar Ground

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Husband's plot to seize wife's property exposed x 00:00

The intoxicated husband plotted to unlawfully seize his second wife's property by falsely accusing her of alcohol and drug addiction, leading to her being involuntarily sent to a rehabilitation centre.



According to police sources, a group of individuals, including women, showed up at the residence of a 52-year-old woman on Film City Road, Santosh Nagar, near R A Bhaskar Ground. They falsely claimed to be from the crime branch, forcibly made her sit in a vehicle, and transported her to a rehabilitation centre in Uttan, Bhayandar Weston, under the pretext of an investigation.

The woman's phone was switched off; her daughters, growing increasingly concerned, reached out to their stepfather, who falsely informed them that their mother had been hospitalised due to failing health. Suspicions arose when the daughters arrived at their mother's home to find it occupied by numerous individuals, along with the Narsary Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

They promptly called the police for assistance and then hurried to the Dindoshi police station to inform the duty inspector. The police detained the woman’s husband, Imran Mansuri, who eventually confessed to the truth. With police assistance, the woman was rescued from the rehabilitation centre.



Upon the woman's complaint, the Dindoshi police registered a case against four people, including her husband, Imran Mansuri. The other accused were identified as Shailesh Gauda, Abdullah Beg, and Raju Beg Mansuri. "Imran Mansuri was arrested yesterday," said an officer from the Dindoshi police station.

According to the victim's statement to the police, "The other three accused booked were those who had been planning to seize my house and nursery for years and had previously attacked and attempted to kill me in 2017. When they failed, they manipulated my husband into participating in this scheme by luring him."

"When they kidnapped me and were taking me towards Miraroad, after reaching the Western Express highway, I saw the Dindoshi police station. I asked the people if they were crime branch officers and why they had not informed the local police. I requested them to take me to the police station, but they did not stop the van," she said.

"I requested drinking water, and they handed me a bottle, but upon taking a sip, I immediately spat it out—it was laced with alcohol. They then doused me with the entire contents of the bottle," said the victim in her complaint to the Dindoshi police.

"I found myself in a house among several other women and girls. They ushered me into a separate room and locked the door, attempting to force-feed me a tablet, which I adamantly refused. Confused about my whereabouts, I approached a girl present there, who claimed to be a drug rehabilitation center staff. The kidnappers revealed they were acting on my husband's instructions," said the victim.



"My mobile phone had been confiscated by my husband. When my daughters couldn't reach me and my phone appeared switched off, they grew suspicious and contacted Imran. They promptly called the police, who obtained my location from Imran and contacted the centre. During a video call with an officer, I narrated my ordeal, leading to my daughters being directed to the centre and my subsequent rescue," she said.

"On the way to Dindoshi, my daughters informed me that our home and nursery had been seized. Upon informing the duty officer, the police team went to investigate, finding the house ransacked and around Rs. 36,000 missing, which I had given to my nephews for school fees. Additionally, all property documents were gone. It became evident that the same individuals who had attacked me with the intent of seizing my property had orchestrated this entire ordeal, with my husband's involvement," said the victim.



"Despite my husband's tearful pleas for forgiveness at the police station, I remained resolute in not granting it," she added.



"Based on the 52-year-old woman’s complaint, we have registered the FIR under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping, and booked four accused, including the complainant's husband. We have arrested the husband yesterday while the other accused were summoned," said senior inspector Irfan Shaikh from Dindoshi police station. "Mansuri is remanded in one-day police custody," he added.