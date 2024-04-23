Mumbai woman who burgled homes posing as vegetable vendor arrested

The 60-year-old operated in broad daylight

The accused was taken into police custody for questioning last week. Representation pic

The Dindoshi police have apprehended a 60-year-old woman, Nilofar Khan, over her alleged involvement in daytime burglaries. Khan would allegedly pose as a vegetable vendor to access locked residences.

Investigations have linked her to the recent burglaries of locked homes in Santosh Nagar and Upper Govind Nagar, within the Dindoshi police’s jurisdiction, on March 26 and April 8 respectively. Khan stole valuables totalling nearly Rs 3 lakh, including jewellery and cash.

“Khan has a criminal record and had been apprehended by the Kurar police in a burglary case nearly one and a half years ago. Following her arrest, she vacated her flat in Pathan Wadi, rented it out, and relocated to a rented house nearby. Her husband works as a security guard and her son is a driver.

She would sell stolen gold ornaments to purchase luxurious items such as televisions, fridges and washing machines,” a police officer said.

In Santosh Nagar, the accused allegedly pilfered cash and jewellery worth about R1,12,000, while in Upper Govind Nagar, she made off with valuables worth Rs 1,78,000.

Upon receiving the complaints, API Dr Chandrakant Gharge and his team initiated an investigation under the guidance of Smita Patil, DCP, Zone XII, and Senior Police Inspector Irfan Pathan, Dindoshi. CCTV footage analysis revealed that Khan had been behaving suspiciously in the vicinity. It was further discovered that she was adept at breaking into locked homes. Khan was subsequently taken into custody for questioning last week, during which she confessed to the crimes, the officer added.

