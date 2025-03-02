Mumbai: It’s a golden reunion for NBWS SSC batch of 1975 in Ghatkopar

Ex-students gather from around the world at Ghatkopar school

The former students donned the school uniform shirt, tie and badge for the reunion. Pic Courtesy/NBWS school

Amidst the ongoing SSC board examinations, a school in Ghatkopar held a gathering with a difference. It was the reunion of the school’s first SSC batch of 1975—and the ex-students all wore the school uniform of white shirt, maroon tie and the metal badge which was specially made to commemorate the occasion.

Among those who attended the Golden Reunion were batch SSC topper Subash Mahadevan and Marathi teacher Vidya Patil, 82, form Prabhadevi.

The 32 ex-students, mostly in their mid-sixties, flew in from from New Zealand, USA, Bengaluru and Delhi, for the reunion held on February 27 at SIES (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial) School, formerly known as NBWS High School, in Ghatkopar (West).

Rajeswari Nair, science coordinator at SIES, facilitated the reunion and recalled that it began with an email from ex-student V Krishnan in the US, a month earlier, proposing the meet-up. Nair, accompanied by Devdas Nair, treasurer of SIES and chairman of Dr APJ School Society, got in touch with as many of the 46-strong batch as possible to organise the meet-up.

“The rest, as they say, is history—an unforgettable experience that will stay with us forever,” she said.

“It was heartwarming to have our alumni back in their alma mater, and we felt honoured to share this special moment with them. It was incredible to see 32 out of the 46 students (all in their mid-60s) from across Indian and overseas participate in school attire. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by school prayer and national pledge,” she said.

The Humble Beginnings

Speaking to Mid-Day, the alumi recalled their journey stating, “The year was 1964. The neighborhood (Ghatkopar W) had two well-established schools—Fatima High School and Sarvajanik School—where most children went. But our parents chose a different path, believing in the vision of a new school that would shape the future. What awaited us was no grand school building, but instead, three car garages in two different residential buildings, Shakti Nivas and Vasanji Bhanji building, repurposed into makeshift classrooms,” the ex-students recalled.

There were no proper desks—perhaps not even chairs. Rainwater would flow past the garages on stormy days, and large street dogs would watch us with curiosity as we, tiny four-year-olds, bravely made our way inside. But once we stepped in, magic happened. Our teachers filled those bare-walled garages with warmth, laughter, and knowledge. We made our first friends, learned our ABCs, practiced multiplication tables, and celebrated birthdays in the simplest yet most joyous ways. The garages may have been small, but our spirits were boundless. We even had two divisions—Lalitha Teacher for Division A and Yogam Teacher for Division B. Those garages became the cradle of our friendships, friendships that would last a lifetime. We cannot ever forget our dear watchman Joshi who was a man of all seasons, our hero – always so protective and even carried us on his shoulders during rain floods.

A New Chapter Begins

In 1967, an exciting milestone awaited us—we moved to a brick school building at Rifle Range, Ghatkopar (W). It was just a single-story structure then, but for us, it was a palace! For the first time, we had a school bus, making multiple stops—Gopal Bhuvan, CSD Quarters, and more—transforming our daily commute into an adventure. Even more exciting was the merging of our two divisions into one unified class. Mary Joseph Teacher, became our class teacher in Standard 3, and we proudly wore our first school uniforms, complete with a badge. The school tie came a year later. Class 4 – The Legend of Eliyamma Teacher. If there was one teacher who inspired both fear and deep affection, it was our beloved Eliyamma Teacher. Strict yet loving, she commanded discipline with an iron hand (and sometimes, a cane!), but beneath that tough exterior lay a heart of gold. She had a special fondness for the boys, and we, in turn, adored her. Many of us cried through Standard 5, missing her firm yet caring presence.

Becoming ‘Big Kids’

By Standard 5, we had officially graduated into Secondary School, earning newfound respect at home and among neighbours. Our guide on this journey was our young, tall, and ever-graceful class teacher, Ms Mary Verghese (Koshy). She instilled in us a love for perfection—encouraging neat handwriting, well-covered notebooks, and a sense of discipline that shaped us into diligent students.

Our class steadily grew, welcoming new friends each year. Every new student brought fresh energy, new talents, and new mischief. We bonded, competed, learned, and, most importantly, stuck together.

A World of New Subjects

By Standard 8, a new academic challenge awaited us—Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and New Mathematics. Each subject had a dedicated, passionate teacher - Gemini Baburajan for Chemistry; Sreedevi Teacher for Physics; Balakrishnan Sir for New Maths & Laxmi Venkataraman for English. Our dear class teacher taught us Biology too.

This was also the year we also wore full pants and also became Scouts and Guides, proudly wearing our new uniforms and learning survival skills, team work, and responsibility.

The Sanskrit vs Marathi Debate

Standard 9 brought a tough decision—choosing between Sanskrit and Marathi. Many of us were torn because our Marathi teacher, the ever energetic, charming Vidya Patil was so full of life and energy, making every class fun. Though we split into two groups, our bond as a class remained unshaken, recalled the alumni.

Class X – The Terrific Batch of ’75

The final year brought a new SSC syllabus, unfamiliar to both students and teachers. There was tension, uncertainty, and a flurry of revision classes in February 1975. Then came the moment of triumph—The Class of 1975 achieved a 100% pass rate, a record that still stands strong today! Our success was a testament to the dedication of our teachers, the hard work of every student, and the unwavering spirit of friendship and support that defined our class, they said.

Sixty-five-year-old Subash Mahadevan topped the SSC batch, scoring 537 /700 marks. He recalled, “I scored a distinction in SSC and as we moved to acquire higher degrees, we lost contact with most of our classmates. Some became chartered accountants, insurance professionals and bankers while others settled overseas or left Mumbai. It was only during our silver jubilee meet (25 years after leaving school in early 2000) that we got reunited, again. Today, nearly 10 per cent of our classmates have already left the world and those who could not attend the reunion were either out of the city, or themselves unwell or were taking care of their elderly parents / grandchildren.”

50 Years Later – Still the Same at Heart

“Today, half a century has passed since we walked out of school as graduates, ready to take on the world. We may have grayed a little, gained a few wrinkles, and seen life’s ups and downs—but in spirit, we are still those same young boys and girls who laughed, learned, and dreamed together. Between us, time has stood still. We are The Class of 1975 – The New Batch of SSC (Maharashtra, Pune Board) - The Terrific ’75. Here’s to our school, our teachers, our friendships, and the memories that bind us forever,” said Krishnan V.

“Instead of meeting at a hotel or resort, we decided to meet in the school after 50 years and were overwhelmed with the positive response from school management, to welcome us, open heartedly,” said the alumni.

New Name, Old Love

“Our beloved NBWS school, though it may now have a new name and new management, the essence of NBWS remains the same in our heart. It is still our sweet school, the place where our childhood memories were shaped.

Every brick, every wall, every class room, the benches, the steps, and the corridors hold the echoes of our laughter, our lessons, and our friendships. They always call out for us. Just as a married daughter remains deeply rooted in her parents’ hearts, our school will always be ours—woven into the fabric of our lives and memories. Nothing has changed—still our own school,” said the emotional gathering.