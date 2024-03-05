Mumbai-Jaipur express firing: GRP files additional charge sheet implicating accused

Defence counsel appeals for his transfer to Arthur Road Taloja jail

RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary gunned down four people on the Mumbai-Jaipur Express on July 31, 2023. File pic

Borivli GRP on Monday submitted an additional charge sheet in the sessions court SSources revealed that the 408-page supplementary charge sheet contains crucial evidence The defence counsel representing Chaudhary appealed to the court requesting his transfer

The Borivli GRP on Monday submitted an additional charge sheet in the sessions court regarding the Mumbai-Jaipur Express firing case, implicating RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary as the accused. Sources revealed that the 408-page supplementary charge sheet contains crucial evidence, including call detail records (CDRs) of Chaudhary, with complaints and witness testimonies related to the firing incident.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel representing Chaudhary appealed to the court requesting his transfer from Akola jail to either Thane or Mumbai jail. According to his submission at the remand stage, Chaudhary was shifted to Akola Central Jail citing a risk to his life. Due to the same reason, Chaudhary has not been brought to court for a long time.

The court asked the Borivli GRP to call for the report by the Arthur Road jail and the Taloja Central Jail to ascertain whether Chaudhary can be lodged in one of these jails within the jurisdiction of the court so that the trial can be expedited.

The defence also raised the issue of filing a discharge application. According to Chaudhary’s lawyers Jaywant Patil and Amit Mishra, the case should be categorised under Section 304, rather than Section 302, emphasising that it lacks evidence of premeditated murder. The defence has demanded that the case be tried accordingly.

In a related development, the complainant in the case has sought the return of his mobile phone seized by the police as part of evidence. However, the court rejected this request amidst objections from both the Chaudhary and the police. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 30.

