Dismissed constable will stand trial on various charges; if convicted, could face the death penalty for murder

The accused Chetan Singh Chaudhary

Listen to this article Mumbai-Jaipur train firing: Charges framed against ex-RPF constable for train massacre on duty x 00:00

The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has framed charges against dismissed Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who was arrested by the Borivli GRP for the murder of his senior officer and three passengers while on duty aboard a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, 2023.

According to sources, Chaudhary will stand trial on charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 153A (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code, among others. If convicted, he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. Additionally, charges under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Railway Board Act have also been framed against him. Chaudhary was transported from Akola Jail under heavy police protection last night and this morning he was produced before Dindoshi Sessions Court No. 13 for the formal framing of charges.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, the court asked Chaudhary whether he would plead guilty to the charges. Standing bowed, Chaudhary initially remained silent but eventually refused to confess and pleaded not guilty. Present during the proceedings was Chaudhary’s defence counsel, advocate Jaywant Patil, advocate Surendra Landge, and advocate Amit Mishra, along with the government public prosecutor and prosecution lawyer Fazlurrahman Shaikh, representing the deceased Asghar Ali as intervener Chaudhary’s wife and father-in-law were also in attendance.