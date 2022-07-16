Mumbai: Junior colleges forced to start academic year later than expected

Colleges, students’ unions demand the state begin FYJC admission process, without waiting for CBSE and ICSE results any further

Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Junior College of Science in Thane. Representation pic/Sameer Markande

Junior colleges will be compelled to start the academic year later than expected because of the delay in Std X results by the non-state boards, including the CBSE and ICSE. The academics are concerned about challenges students may face if the classes start late.

The academic session would be commencing late for the third year in a row; the pandemic had caused the delay in the past. Educational organisations and student’s bodies/unions have written to the state education department, urging it to begin the admission process for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) aspirants.

“We are waiting for CBSE and ICSE results. However, currently, we opened the part one form for the students. In around four days, we will be opening the part two forms so that students can start filling up the college preference list. We expect the CBSE and the ICSE Std X results to be announced by then. Only after the CBSE and ICSE results are out, we will publish the merit lists,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of education (Secondary).

He, however, assured that there won’t be much delay. “The academic year will begin by August-September,” he added.

The pre-admission registration for FYJC in the city requires the completion of a two-part form. The first involves students filling in basic information, and the second needs their Std X score, top 10 pick for colleges/institutes and the courses of their choice. Finally, merit lists are declared and students are allotted colleges as per their choices and marks.

‘Start admission process’

In a letter to the chief minister, NCP spokesperson Amol Matele has demanded that the academic session begin on August 1. “Almost a month has passed since the state board Std X results were announced, on June 17, and the state education department has yet to begin the online admission procedure for FYJC. For just 60,000 CBSE students, 1.6 lakh SSC students are suffering. This travesty will not be tolerated. We have urged the state government to instruct the school education authorities to begin the FYJC online admission procedure as soon as possible,” Matele said.

“All said and done, there has already been a delay in the academic calendar. It will affect the students, particularly those awaiting their Std X board results. They will have less time to complete the syllabus. Earlier, when results were declared by May, they had about 10 months’ time. But now, they would have seven-eight months. The delay won’t have much of an impact on Std XII students, as most of them are focussing on entrance exams,” said a principal of a junior college in south Mumbai.

Another principal from a suburban college said, “The CBSE and the ICSE results are nowhere in sight, and they haven’t even given any clarity on it. Initially, there were reports that they will release the results by the end of July, but now I read somewhere that it will take another month. The state education department can start the process while keeping some seats aside in all colleges for CBSE and ICSE students, looking at the number of seats occupied by non-state board students last year. It will be beneficial for all.”

While state board’s Std X exams were conducted between March and the first week of April this year, Stds X and XII exams for most other education boards, like the CBSE and ICSE, were held in May, and in some cases in June as well.

Aug-Sept

Time state expects academic year to begin