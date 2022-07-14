Mumbai University admissions 2022: Third merit list releases today

Popular colleges have few seats left; Std XII students of the CBSE and the ICSE boards, who still await results, worry about admissions

Educationists are saying this will affect ICSE and CBSE students with 90 per cent and above marks. File pic

The third merit list for colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) is scheduled to be released today. However, popular city colleges said they have very few seats left to offer, though the number of seats across colleges is higher than the number of students registered for admissions this year. Another issue this year is that results for CBSE and ICSE Std XII students are yet to be announced. Educationists are saying this will affect students with 90 per cent and above marks.

Speaking about vacant seats in her college, Principal of R D National college Neha Jagtiani said, “Less than 10 per cent to 20 per cent seats are left across all courses in our college. Once the admission process is completed, we will seek permission for extra seats from the Mumbai University. We are all waiting for the results of CBSE and ICSE Std XII results.”

“Almost 85 per cent to 90 per cent of seats have been filled in most colleges. Students are confirming enrollment; nevertheless, seats in BSc may become available after admissions to medical, dental, and paramedical courses commence. CBSE/ICSE results are still out of sight, after the third list, most colleges will have no seats available. These students will have to wait for additional seats that colleges will seek permission for from the university,” said the principal of a college in the central suburbs.

Some colleges await results

St Xavier’s College has set aside 40 per cent of its seats (for CBSE and ICSE students) after accommodating its in-house quota students. Jai Hind College will wait for the ISC and CBSE results before kickstarting admissions in all self-financing courses. Autonomous colleges, like NM and Mithibai, too will release their selection lists after the central boards declare their results.

“Why should we let students suffer? We are waiting for CBSE and ICSE results to be declared before commencing the admission process. And for self-financed courses, entrance tests were conducted and admissions will be conducted based on those scores,” said Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai college.

Boards and varsity at fault

T A Shiware, chairman of the association of non-government colleges, said both CBSE ISC boards and the Mumbai University are to be blamed for this chaos. “CBSE and ISC students will suffer because their boards have failed to declare results in time, on the other hand, Mumbai University had no reason to rush the admission process. It could have extended the deadlines a bit. This will affect candidates with over 90 per cent scores the most, as most top colleges may not have as many seats after two rounds of admissions,” Shiware said.

He added, “To avoid all these problems, CBSE and ICSE boards must start their own degree colleges. These boards have classes up to Std XII, after that these students can rely on admission to either state or central university-affiliated colleges or in universities abroad.

Two days after the CBSE board reportedly wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC), UGC’s Secretary Rajnish Jain on Wednesday appealed to all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and universities to ensure that CBSE Std XII students get enough time to apply for undergraduate courses after their results are announced. In a letter dated July 12 addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors of HEIs, Jain urged them to fix a deadline for admission to first-year courses after CBSE Std XII results, so that no student is deprived of admissions.

Important dates and updates

>> Third merit list on July 14

>> The document verification process for the MU third merit list for undergraduate courses 2022 will be conducted from July 14 to July 16