Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project

Updated on: 15 April,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Residents voice concerns over the safety and feasibility of civic body’s ambitious project

Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC's proposed elevated road project

Fifty core members of various associations held a meeting at Khar Library on Sunday

Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC's proposed elevated road project
Key Highlights

  1. Khar residents have decided to oppose the Khar-Bandra elevated road project
  2. Fifty core members of various associations held a meeting at Khar Library
  3. BMC doesn`t take suggestions from the residents of Khar for this project

The Khar Residents Association has decided to oppose the Khar-Bandra elevated road project worth Rs 2,400 crore. Fifty core members of various associations held a meeting at Khar Library on Sunday and discuss various aspects of the project.


Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum, said, “The BMC doesn't take suggestions from the residents of Khar for this project. The proposed bridge navigates through narrow roads containing schools and a hospital, posing potential hazards. Proposed roads leading from Abdul Hakim Chawk to Golibar are encroached, hindering the placement of bridge pillars.”


“The bridge crosses over a garden, compromising the only open space for a cluster of 100-plus buildings and the only open space between Road No 1 to Road No 12 of Khar East. The project cost has surged due to the BMC’s decision to protect illegal encroachments and slum dwellers without clear feasibility assessments,” Karnani added.


Khar-based architect Alan Abraham who was present at the meeting said, “The BMC already marked two East-West connectors at Khar, which can be a good alternative for the proposed project. There are a few lapses in the BMC’s proposed project. Firstly this project has a high cost of Rs 2,400 crore. Also, this will not connect to the Western Express Highway. The bridge will land on a narrow road. Secondly, only cars can use the road.

The Khar Residents Association convened a meeting with representatives of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), Santacruz East Residents Association (SERA) and Khar-Santacruz Residents group.

Anandini Thakoor of the Khar Residents Association said, “The current tender should be scrapped as the design proposed is highly flawed. The BMC must digest alternative solutions. Consultations and discussions with citizens of west and east must be conducted before proposing any new design.”

“The bridge proposed over the Khar subway by BMC costing around R2,400 crore is a waste of money and will instead cause plenty of problems for citizens particularly those living in Santacruz East. Instead, the BMC should remove the encroachments on the road to solve the problems of flooding under the subway in the rainy season once and for all. There is a solution for every problem if BMC has the will to implement it and not leave it pending for years,” said Ajit K Mathur, a renowned project consultant.

Rs 2,400
Proposed cost of the project

