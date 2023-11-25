Mumbai: Kurla station recorded alarming number of passenger deaths, reveals NGO report

Jurisdiction tops rail-related deaths since 2017, claiming close to 2,000 lives in the period. Borivli and Mumbai Central follow, as rail officials say they are trying their best to prevent accidents but commuters, too, must act with more responsibility

Twenty-eight per cent of the deaths in 2022 were of people falling off trains. File pic

Kurla railway station now has the dubious distinction of being a death trap for railway passengers within city limits, according to an NGO report released recently. The station has witnessed 1,982 deaths in the last five years, while Borivali railway station has witnessed the most number of passengers injured. A majority of the deaths (43 per cent) on tracks occurred in 2022 owing to crossing the railway tracks, followed by falling off the train (28 per cent). Railway officials say they are doing their best to prevent fatalities by putting up fences and enforcement at platforms but passengers, too, need to be cautious.

The Praja Foundation report—‘The status of policing and law and order in Mumbai’—sheds light on the deaths and injuries that occur at railway stations within Mumbai city and suburban limits. The statistics obtained by the foundation reveal that Kurla railway station has been a death trap for passengers for the last five years.

Local trains are mostly packed to capacity during peak hours. Pic/Ashish Raje

The data reveals that 1,982 passengers lost their lives at Kurla railway station for various reasons, followed by Borivali railway station where 977 passengers lost their lives. Regarding accidents that led to injuries of passengers, Borivli tops the charts with 964 passengers sustaining injuries at the station while 920 passengers got injured at Mumbai Central railway station.

Railway officials claimed that the authorities in Mumbai have been working on trespass control programmes, building foot overbridges and counselling commuters to prevent such accidents. “On Western Railway there are more than 140 foot over bridges, of which 13 have been built in 2022 alone. The Central Line has 206 FOBs. More FOBs have been planned. If commuters avoid crossing tracks and use these FOBs the number of deaths will certainly come down,” an official said.

Most deaths

As per the data, Borivali witnessed the most deaths in 2022. A total of 240 passengers died at the station in the calendar year, while 233 died at the Kurla railway station. Out of the 240 deaths at Borivli, 140 were caused due to line crossing. Kurla witnessed 101 deaths due to line crossing. Most of the injuries at the stations were related to people falling from trains, with 46 per cent of them being killed.

Official Speak

“We have placed fences between the tracks to prevent track crossings. Regular announcements are being made and police personnel also deputed to stop passengers from crossing the tracks as well as leaning out of suburban locals. Yet, mishaps are taking place and passengers are losing their lives. We urge passengers not to put their lives at risk,” Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

1,982

No of deaths at Kurla station in five years