Updated on: 13 August,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have reached 92.85 per cent on Tuesday, according to the civic body data. According to Mumbai civic body, the collective water stock in the city's lakes is currently at 13,43,910 million litres

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vehar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. File pic

The water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have reached 92.85 per cent on Tuesday, according to the civic body data.


According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,43,910 million litres.



Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vehar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.12 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.05 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 88.01 per cent, Bhatsa 90.55 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate spells of rainfall in Mumbai for Tuesday, according to its latest Mumbai weather update.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.18 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.55 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.54 metres is expected at 11.04 am and of 1.52 metres is expected at 11.45 pm on Tuesday. 

The island city recorded 0.94 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 1.61 mm and western Mumbai 1.31 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

Mumbai traffic updates

Southbound traffic is slow at SCLR Bridge owing To Metro Metro work. Traffic disruptions have also been reported at Mankhurd T Junction owing to an MSRTC bus breakdown. At Amar Mahal, the southbound traffic was hit owing to a truck breakdown, Mumbai traffic police tweeted.

 

