Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

After heavy rainfall in the last few days, it was a dry day for the catchment area of seven Mumbai lakes which supply water to the city.

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 72 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 10,56,157 million litres of water or 72.97 per cent.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.10 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 73.97 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 43.10 per cent, Bhatsa 70.67 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on Thursday as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on Wednesday, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in city and its suburbs with posibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely" in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.85 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.56 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.14 metres is expected at 11.30 pm today.

The island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 8 mm and western Mumbai 5 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.