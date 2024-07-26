Mumbai: 14 crew members rescued from adrift tugboat off Alibaug coast

The rescue operation involving the Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre began around 9 am today.

"All 14 crew were successfully evacuated from the vessel by CG Helicopter and safely disembarked at Alibag beach. ICG station Murud Janjira is coordinating with local authorities for further aid to the mariners," said officials.

Officials in a communique said that they had received a call on July 25, around 1.25 pm, stating that a "121.6 m long bulk carrier with 14 Indian crew anchored off Alibag".

The officials stated that the vessel reported a loss of control and the anchor dragging. "This was further worsened by flooding in the engine room. In turbulent sea conditions, the vessel ran aground on reefs, 01 Nm from Alibag," the officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter played an important role in the operation, safely removing and transferring all 14 crew members from the tugboat to Alibag beach, an official said.

Stormy weather, heavy gusts, and low visibility caused the JSW Group tugboat to drift after its engine failed near the Colaba fort off the Alibag coast on Thursday. Despite difficult conditions such as strong rain and high tide, the rescue crews completed the operation, securing the safety of all crew members.