In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 7 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 11,17,495 million litres of water or 77.21 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.69 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 80.73 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 48.09 per cent, Bhatsa 75.90 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on Wednesday, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.16 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.40 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.32 metres is expected at 3.09 pm today.