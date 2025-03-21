Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway announces mega block on March 23 for maintenance work

According to a press release issued by the Central Railway, on the Main Line, train services between Matunga and Mulund on the UP and Down (DN) fast lines will be affected from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a mega block on Sunday, March 23, 2025, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work on its suburban network. The block will impact services on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, leading to diversions and cancellations.

According to a press release issued by the Central Railway, on the Main Line, train services between Matunga and Mulund on the UP and Down (DN) fast lines will be affected from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. DN fast line trains leaving CSMT Mumbai between 10:58 AM and 3:10 PM will be diverted onto the DN slow line at Matunga, halting at all scheduled stations between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will reach their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the DN fast line at Mulund. UP fast line trains leaving Thane between 11:25 AM and 3:27 PM will be diverted onto the UP slow line at Mulund, stopping at all stations until Matunga before rejoining the UP fast line. These trains will also experience a delay of around 15 minutes.

On the Harbour Line, train services between Kurla and Vashi will be suspended from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. DN Harbour line services from CSMT to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM will be cancelled. UP Harbour line services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi to CSMT, scheduled between 10:16 AM and 3:47 PM, will also be cancelled. Special services will be operated between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla-Panvel/Vashi during the block period. Passengers travelling on the Harbour Line will be permitted to use the Thane-Vashi/Nerul route from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

These maintenance blocks are necessary to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Railway Administration during this period, the Central Railway said.