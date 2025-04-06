CSMT-bound slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on CSMT-bound fast line at Mulund.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega-block today between Matunga and Mulund x 00:00

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate mega-block today, (April 6) between Matunga-Mulund on CSMT-bound and Kalyan-bound slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The block will also be taken further down on the Kalyan-bound slow line services departing CSMT from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm, which will be diverted on Kalyan on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations.

CSMT-bound slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on CSMT-bound fast line at Mulund.