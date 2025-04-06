Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train updates CR to operate mega block today between Matunga and Mulund

Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega-block today between Matunga and Mulund

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

CSMT-bound slow line services departing Thane  from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on CSMT-bound fast  line at Mulund.

Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega-block today between Matunga and Mulund

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega-block today between Matunga and Mulund
x
00:00

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate mega-block today, (April 6) between Matunga-Mulund on CSMT-bound and Kalyan-bound slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.


The block will also be taken further down on the Kalyan-bound slow line services departing CSMT  from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm, which will be diverted on Kalyan on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. 


CSMT-bound slow line services departing Thane  from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on CSMT-bound fast  line at Mulund.


 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway indian railways mumbai railways matunga mulund kalyan mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK