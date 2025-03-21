Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex-Bandra/Dadar station

Detailed information on the block is available with the station masters, Western Railway said. File pic

Listen to this article Western Railway to operate five-hour block this Sunday between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations x 00:00

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on the Up and Down fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local).

Due to this, some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be shor-terminated/reversed ex-Bandra/Dadar station.

Detailed information to this effect is available with station masters concerned. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements, Western Railway said.

238 new AC locals approved for Mumbai

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the government has cleared the proposal for the procurement of 238 new air-conditioned local trains for Mumbai.

“I was in Maharashtra, and while discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the subject of improvement of Mumbai local trains, this topic came up, and we are glad to announce that the procurement of 238 new local trains has been finally approved,” Vaishnaw said, while responding to an issue raised by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, an MP from north central Mumbai, said, “The lifeline of Mumbai is now on life support. Come with me to Churchgate station at 7 am. Travel with me from Virar to Churchgate, come with me from Kalyan to CSMT in the morning, and return by the evening train to Kalyan from CSMT. Only then will you understand the reality. About 2468 lives have been lost, and 2697 people have been injured while travelling in Mumbai locals.”

The plan to convert all local non-AC trains into AC was stopped following the opposition from the NCP in August 2022 after its president, Sharad Pawar, called for the complete withdrawal of AC trains and restoration of regular services for working-class commuters.

Commuter associations welcomed the decision and said that now only the issue of sorting out the fare structure remains.

“It is certainly exciting news for Mumbaikars! The announcement of 238 new local trains has generated a lot of positive reactions. Mumbai’s local train network is notoriously overcrowded, especially during peak hours. The addition of these new trains is expected to significantly ease this congestion, making daily commutes more comfortable. More trains mean increased frequency, potentially shorter wait times, and a less stressful travel experience,” regular AC local train commuter and activist Mukesh Makhija said.