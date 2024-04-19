Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 21, check details

The Western Railway said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Borivali and Goregaon on Sunday, April 21

Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Borivali and Goregaon on Sunday.

The Western Railway, in an official statement said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs between Borivali and Goregaon will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines on Sunday, 21st April, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on UP and DOWN Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon Stations.

"Some UP and DOWN suburban services will remain cancelled and some Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on Harbour line," the Western Railway said on Friday.

During the block period, no trains will be operated from Platform No. 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivali station. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters. The list of cancelled trains will be available in station master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the Western Railway said.

Western Railway achieves record scrap sale

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that it is committed to make all its railway establishments and units, scrap free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. It had launched a massive drive of scrap identification, mobilization and sale of scrap lying on various railway premises over its jurisdiction. Continuing in this direction, the Western Railway has achieved total scrap sale of Rs. 469.27 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in the past six years, Western Railway has been consistently selling scrap of approx. Rs 500 crores which have helped in the monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation.

Going ahead in the direction towards the “Zero Scrap Mission”, in the financial year 2023-24 also Western Railway has sold scrap worth Rs. 469.27 crores. Western Railway has also achieved first position in the procurement of Goods and Services through GeM among all Zonal Railways with a cumulative purchase value of over Rs. 885 crore till March 2024, the statement said.

