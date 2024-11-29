The Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on down slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim stations

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

Listen to this article Western Railway to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on November 30, check details x 00:00

Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on down slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim stations from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of 30th November/01st December, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all down slow line trains will be operated on down fast line between Churchgate and Mahim stations. These trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road and Mahim station due to non-availability of platforms at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road and inadequate length of platforms at Lower Parel and Mahim station.

"There will be no block in the day over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 01st December, 2024," the Western Railway said.

Valsad – Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bandra Terminus – Barmer will be converted to Superfast trains

Meanwhile, in an another statement the Western Railway said that to provide better facilities to passengers, Valsad – Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bandra Terminus – Barmer will be converted to Superfast trains. These trains will run with a new number.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the changes are as under:

- Change in Train No. 19009/19010 Bandra Terminus - Barmer Humsafar Express (Weekly)

Train No. 19009 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Humsafar Express will run with new number 21901 w.e.f., 03rd January, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 19010 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will run with new number 21902 w.e.f., 04th January, 2025.

- Change in Train No. 19055/19056 Valsad – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (Weekly)

Train No. 19055 Valsad - Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will run with new number 22991 w.e.f., 07th January, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 19056 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Valsad Express will run with new number 22992 w.e.f., 08th January, 2025.

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts and composition of the above trains, passengers may please visit the Indian Railways website, the Western Railway said.