Mumbai logs 1,118 Covid-19 cases, no new death

'Out of the 1,118 new cases, 1,046 were asymptomatic and 72 symptomatic patients were admitted to hospitals and of them, six were put on oxygen support,' BMC official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 1,118 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. The number of active tally increased to 11,331, informs the local civic body.

"Out of the 1,118 new cases, 1,046 were asymptomatic and 72 symptomatic patients were admitted to hospitals and of them, six were put on oxygen support," BMC official said.

There have been around 38 per cent decrease in the number of cases from the previous day. Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573.

Show full article