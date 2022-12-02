Mumbai: Man dupes nurse of Rs 9 lakh over child adoption, cops on lookout for accused

According to police sources, the complainant nurse is a resident of Kandivali East, who is working as a caretaker

The Samtanagar police are on a lookout for a fraudster who duped a 45-year-old nurse of Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of giving a child for adoption.

The accused had taken the nurse's Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank details for completing adoption formalities. Later, using the same documents the accused bought a motorcycle worth Rs 80,000 and a mobile phone on loan from a finance company. But when he did not repay the loan, the recovery agents started calling her for the payment she got worried and filed a complaint at the police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the complainant nurse is a resident of Kandivali East, who is working as a caretaker. The complainant said that she had been married to her husband for 15 years but was not conceiving. The couple in 2020 decided to adopt a child and started making enquiries about the procedure for adoption.

Through a common friend she had met Sahil Abdul Hameed Shaikh who had promised her a child that she could adopt from an orphanage in Thane Asharam and had taken Rs 50,000 from her for the documents.

After a few months, Shaikh told them that the kid had died due to Covid-19. He told her about another girl.

From 2020 to August 2022, the accused had taken Rs 9.5 lakh from the couple but did not give them any child.

In August 2020, she began getting calls from a bank saying that she had bought a two-wheeler on a loan of Rs 80,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 6,000 and did not pay any EMI.

"The accused had stopped responding to her call after which she realised that he had been duped," said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

She approached the police station couple of days back and submitted a written complaint working on it the police have registered the case.

We have registered the case and have started the investigation, said senior inspector Pravin Rane.

