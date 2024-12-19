Breaking News
Mumbai: Massage therapist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, recording videos of Spanish national and her friend in Madh Island

Updated on: 19 December,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accused was presented before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate Court today and has been remanded to police custody until December 21

The Malwani police have arrested a 42-year-old massage therapist who allegedly sexually assaulted, abused, and recorded inappropriate photos and videos of a Spanish national and her Indian female friend in Madh Island.


According to police sources, the 45-year-old victim, a Spanish national, arrived in India last month on a tourist visa valid until March 2025. She had recently traveled from Bangalore to Mumbai and was staying at her Indian female friend's house in Madh Island. On Monday, she contacted the manager of a massage service via a social media platform. The accused, who worked as a therapist catering to both men and women, visited her friend’s house on Tuesday. He began massaging her friend, during which he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Though she dismissed it as accidental, he then proceeded to massage the complainant and reportedly engaged in similar inappropriate behavior. The complainant suspected that the massager had taken illicit photos and videos of her during the session. When confronted, the accused gave evasive responses and refused to hand over his mobile phone.


The complainant immediately informed the Malwani police, who arrived at the scene promptly. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the massager. His mobile phone was confiscated, said an officer from Malwani police station. The accused was presented before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate Court today and has been remanded to police custody until December 21, the officer added.


