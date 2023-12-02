Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at building in Girgaon, operations underway

A massive fire broke out at a building in Girgaon area of south Mumbai on Saturday night, the officials said

Pic/Atul Kamble

The blaze was reported to the authorities at around 9:55 pm on Saturday at the Jethalal Govindlal building near Gomti Bhavan building located in Girgaon Chowpatty area. The fire was reported on the second and third floors of the ground-plus-three storey structure, the officials said.

Following the information, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials launched a fire fighting operation to control the blaze.

"The fire was been termed as a level 2 fire. The entry of the people in some parts of the area where the building is located have been restricted," an official said.

At the time of reporting, eight fire engines, ambulances, and a considerable number of fire brigade personnel were actively engaged in efforts to control and extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited. No injuries have been so far reported in the incident, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two persons were injured after a fire erupted on a luxury yacht near the seashore at Mandwa anchorage in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm after the cabin cruiser yacht 'Belvedere' dropped the passengers it had picked up from Mumbai at Mandwa in Raigad, 18 km from coastal Alibaug, and was heading to the parking area, an official said, as per the PTI.

Yachtmaster Dilshad Marne and Mozin Kurai, both natives of Ratnagiri district, sustained burn injuries, and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Alibag in Maharashtra, he said.

Another boat was engaged to douse the fire on 'Belvedere' which had 200 litres of petrol in its fuel tank. The yacht was brought near the shore where fire brigade personnel put out the flames, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not known. Further investigations in the matter are underway, the officials said.

The incident is being probed by Mandava Sagari police station, the official said.

