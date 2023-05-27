Mumbai: Mephedrone worth Rs 31 lakh recovered, drug peddler held

During patrolling, the personnel of Mumbai police's crime branch unit four spotted the accused, Raees Hakim Sayyed, moving in a suspicious manner near a bus stop in Sion area of the city

Representational Image

Police have recovered mephedrone (MD) drug worth around Rs 31 lakh in Mumbai and arrested a man for allegedly possessing it, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on Thursday night, he said.

"During patrolling, the personnel of Mumbai police's crime branch unit four spotted the accused, Raees Hakim Sayyed, moving in a suspicious manner near a bus stop in Sion area of the city. When the police team frisked him, they found him possessing 58 grams of MD drug," he told PTI.

The police team then took the 53 year-old drug peddler to his residence in Chunabhatti, where they recovered another 100 grams of MD along with a weighing machine and packing material. The drug recovered from him is collectively worth around Rs 31 lakh, the official said.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that more persons are likely to be held in this connection.

On Friday, drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore were destroyed by the Customs department at an incineration facility in Mumbai.

An official told PTI that the Mumbai Customs Zone-III burnt down the narcotic substances at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited at Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

The destroyed drugs included 9 kg of high-purity cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine (meth) which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from a fruit consignment in October 2022, the official said.

This was one of the biggest seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine and would have fetched Rs 1,476 crore in the illicit drug market, he said. Party drug MDMA, mandrax and ganja seized in various parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas were also destroyed, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it's Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was successful in nabbing two people with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh after suspecting their movement upon spotting the cops.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police and it's Anti-Narcotics Cell has been keeping a tight vigil in the city for drug abuse and drug peddling and as part of action against drug peddling in Mumbai, the different units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been conducting routine checks and regular patrolling in their respective units in the city. The regular vigilance in the city has been leading to drug seizures in the city.

The police said, On May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Upon seeing the cops, the duo allegedly began walking that led to officials suspicions growing and they decided to stop them for checking. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

(With inputs from PTI)