Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 has introduced a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar to ease congestion and improve frequency. The experiment, based on passenger feedback, is being closely monitored.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment in its ten years of existence, the Reliance Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1, saturated beyond capacity between Ghatkopar and Versova, has now begun operating trains with a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar to increase frequency. The experiment, based on passenger feedback, started on Thursday and is being closely monitored.

Most of the crowd during rush hours is concentrated between Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations. So, instead of running trains all the way to Versova, the team is operating trains in a shorter loop between Andheri and Ghatkopar.

A Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 official confirmed the development.

Ghatkopar station upgrade on track, piling work to finish by March-end

With debris cleared and barricades reduced, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Thursday assured that piling work at Ghatkopar station will be completed by March-end, further minimising obstructions. Last month, mid-day highlighted how debris and barricades at Ghatkopar station, placed for development work, were leading to overcrowding and a stampede-like situation on the narrow edge of platform 1.

Debris has been completely cleared, and barricades have been minimised. To provide better amenities and ensure passenger convenience, phase II station improvement work is actively underway,” an MRVC official said.

Providing a timeline, official said, “Work on elevated deck at platform 1 is in progress. Foundation work for PW-3 on platform 1 has already been completed, and barricading was removed on February 15. Pile foundation for the elevated deck (PW-1 & PW-2) began on February 15, with 28 out of 45 pilings completed so far. Additionally, work on a 12m-wide south foot overbridge started on February 25, with 26 out of 70 pilings completed. The remaining piling work is expected to be finished by March 2025, with caps and pillars planned for completion by April 2025.”

The railways are upgrading Ghatkopar station following multiple mid-day reports on how it had become a disaster waiting to happen, especially as it also caters to Mumbai Metro Line 1. A front-page report on August 30, 2019, titled ‘Next Disaster Arriving on Platform No.1’ highlighted how the station had turned into a death trap. Following this, former MP Manoj Kotak raised the issue with then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. At a public function on September 13, 2019, Goyal directed railway officials to devise a detailed plan and upgrade the station.

Voices

Paresh Nagrani, regular commuter

“Crowding for the Metro at Ghatkopar station often gets out of hand. On Thursday, the crowd occupied the entire foot overbridge, leaving no space for commuters. The station needs better connectivity, and an upgrade to the Metro link.”

Ranjan Jaiswal, commuter

“Ghatkopar station serves a massive crowd. The railways must be careful with upgrades, as even minor changes affect thousands. If the project has started, it must be completed on time.”

Hrishikesh Kadam, Ghatkopar West resident

“The authorities must try to finish significant work before the monsoon and install a roof at the station. It’s unbearable to stand in the heat, and this temporary phase needs to end fast.”

Robert D’Souza, a resident of Vikhroli

“Work at Ghatkopar station has been going on for a long time, and it is high time it is completed. The station also needs an additional foot overbridge at the CSMT end to accommodate the increasing crowds. The Metro is adding to the congestion, further burdening Ghatkopar station.”

Subhash Gupta from Yatri Sangh Mumbai

“The divisional railway manager recently visited all stations, yet Ghatkopar station remains in a mess. These are basic necessities, and commuters should at least have a proper place to stand. The railways must be cautious, as such situations can lead to stampedes given the volume of crowds at the station.”

Ananya Shah, Mulund resident

“The CSMT end of the station is where the ladies’ compartment halts, and it’s a struggle every evening as the crowd swells. Authorities must deploy adequate police to manage the rush.”