Takes woman to hospital, tells family she fainted on the road; after she dies, sharp cop digs out CCTV footage showing that man had hit her with car

Pushpa Keni starting to walk across the road

Listen to this article Mumbai: Motorist knocks down old woman, almost gets away posing as kind passer-by x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The incident occurred on September 10 around 3 pm Based on this footage, Keni filed a complaint, and subsequently, an FIR was registered He had even taken the septuagenarian to the hospital

A thorough investigation by a sub-inspector has unravelled a plot where a man attempted to disguise an accident as an act of kindness. Sion police arrested a 43-year-old businessman who, earlier, had called the family of a 73-year-old woman, informing them that she had fainted and fell in front of his car.

He had even taken the septuagenarian to the hospital, for which the family had expressed their gratitude. However, five days after her passing, police inquiries led to the revelation that the man who had posed as a Good Samaritan had, in fact, struck her down.

ADVERTISEMENT



CCTV footage shows Ismail Ansari’s car hits Pushpa Keni, causing her to fall on the road. Ansari is then seen going to her aid

On the afternoon of September 10, around 3 pm, 73-year-old Pushpa Keni left her home and began walking toward the Vitthal temple. At approximately 3.30 pm, Smita Bane, Pushpa’s daughter, received a call from her mother's phone. A man on the other end introduced himself as Ismail Ansari. He stated that he was taking her to Sion hospital.

“Smita immediately called her elder brother, Prashant Keni, with whom her mother was residing in Sion. He rushed to the hospital, where he found his mother admitted in an emergency ward,” explained an official from Sion police station. “Prashant thanked Ismail for helping his mother and for taking her to the hospital,” the officer added. Unfortunately, on the following day, September 11, Pushpa passed away. Prashant took care of all the necessary formalities and claimed his mother’s body.

Also read: Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge cost went up Rs 14cr!

On September 16, Prashant Keni received an unexpected call from Police Sub-Inspector Indrajit Chavan, who requested them to visit the police station. Keni inquired about the purpose. PSI Chavan replied that it pertained to his mother’s death. Prashant rushed to the police station, where Chavan presented them with CCTV footage recorded at 3.15 pm on September 10 from a camera situated near Rani Laxmibai Chowk bus stop, in front of Ideal House CHS. The footage showed Prashant’s mother crossing the road and a white Toyota car striking her before Ismail taking her inside the vehicle.



Ismail Ansari and a passer-by seen trying to help Pushpa Keni

Based on this footage, Prashant Keni filed a complaint, and subsequently, an FIR was registered against Ismail. “Our officer suspected that something was amiss with Ismail’s account of events, so he investigated and discovered a CCTV recording that confirmed Pushpa Keni’s injuries were the result of a vehicle accident, not a fall due to dizziness,” explained Manisha Shirke, senior inspector. “We informed the family and filed charges against him. He was subsequently arrested but later released on bail,” she added.

Sept 10

Day of the accident