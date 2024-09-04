Breaking News
MSRTC workers call off their strike after CM Shinde assures pay hike

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Trade unions representing Maharashtra transport corp employees decide to call off strike on CM's pay hike assurance, the Union leaders said

MSRTC workers call off their strike after CM Shinde assures pay hike

MSRTC workers had been on a strike for two day. Pic/Ashish Raje

Two days after their agitation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers on Wednesday evening called off their strike after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's assurance, the officials said. 


The Trade unions representing Maharashtra transport corp employees decide to call off strike on CM's pay hike assurance, the Union leaders said.



"CM Shinde also assured agitating workers action committee that a rise of Rs 6,500 in basic salary will be done," an official said.


The strike by MSRTC employees had on Wednesday entered its second day, severely disrupting services and causing inconvenience to millions of passengers, especially with the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024.

According to MSRTC, as on Wednesday, 94 of the 251 ST bus stands across the state were completely closed while 92 depots were operating partially. The corporation further stated that 65 depots were running smoothly, in the wake of the agitation called by the action committee of 11 trade unions.

Out of 40,069 scheduled trips, 27,470 were canceled owing to the agitation. Around 70% of the services was suspended throughout the day. The MSRTC suffered revenue losses worth around Rs 22 crore on Wednesday owing to the strike.

Among the 1,000 additional buses that were plying today, 306 in Mumbai division, 336 in Thane division, and 150 in Palghar division were plying properly. Remaining buses will also ply till late night, MSRTC had earlier said.

 

