Mumbai: Next Mayor will be from BJP, says Ashish Shelar

Ashish Shelar, BJP leader. File Photo

On Friday, the newly-appointed Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the saffron party.

The BJP will get an absolute majority in the 227-member civic body, he said at a press conference here hours after his appointment was announced.

The "real" Shiv Sena is the one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shelar said.

The rival faction of the Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will be held accountable for the "corruption" in the Mumbai civic body for the last 25 years, the BJP leader said.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are expected to be held soon.

In 2017 elections, when Shelar was city BJP chief, the party had narrowly lost to the Shiv Sena in the battle for the country's richest civic body.

