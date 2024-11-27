Traffic police, BMC block risky turns to ease congestion, reduce accidents

A goods truck taking a U-turn just before the Kavi Keshavsut Flyover. Pics/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: No more U-turns on Dadar flyover, BMC, traffic police work to ease congestion

In a joint initiative, the Dadar Traffic Division and the BMC have begun installing iron railings on the Kavi Keshavsut Flyover outside Dadar West railway station. The move aims to prevent vehicles from taking U-turns and alleviate persistent traffic jams. A day-long observation by mid-day revealed that the primary cause of traffic congestion at Dadar West is vehicles taking U-turns.

Traffic police officials reported that 15-16 U-turns along the 2.5-kilometre stretch from Matunga to Dadar and Prabhadevi contribute significantly to these jams. To address the issue, authorities plan to reduce the number of U-turns to just four or five. Local shopkeepers and residents told mid-day they have witnessed numerous accidents at these junctions, often linked to vehicles making U-turns on the flyover.



Iron railings being installed on the flyover; bikers use the gaps in between the barracades and ride on wrong side because of the jam

Dadar, one of Mumbai’s busiest junctions, serves as a key link between the Central and Western Railway lines. Over 35,000-40,000 vehicles, including taxis, tempos and private cars, navigate the roads outside Dadar West railway station daily, particularly near the Kavi Keshavsut Bridge on Senapati Bapat Marg.

Senior Inspector Kanhaiyalal Shinde of the Dadar Traffic Division explained, “We conducted several meetings with the BMC and finalised plans to install iron railings on the Kavi Keshavsut Flyover. The installation has started, and soon, cement dividers will barricade the entire stretch. The main causes of traffic congestion and accidents are U-turns at this junction. Blocking these U-turns is a joint effort by the traffic police and the BMC to address the issue.”

The heavy vehicles taking a U-turn block the road creating major blocks which often leads to bikers and other smaller vehicles using the wrong way to ply. According to officials, the four or five U-turns will at Dadar Kohinoor, Bal Govind Das Road at Matunga, the Vegetable Market at Dadar and the Takandas Kataria Marg signal at Matunga.

“U-turns pose serious risks for bikers and other vehicles,” Shinde said. “In January, a major accident on this flyover claimed the life of a youth who was crushed by a dumper. Blocking these U-turns will make the stretch safer. Currently, it takes at least 15 minutes to cross the Matunga-Dadar stretch during peak hours, but we expect this initiative to save time and reduce risks.”



Multiple cars taking a U-turn at the same location, leading to traffic congestion

Rahul Mulchandani, a garment shop owner in Dadar, said, “I’ve witnessed many accidents at the junction near Dadar Station. Vehicles dropping passengers often take U-turns, leading to jams and making it difficult for us to unload goods. Blocking these U-turns will improve the situation for everyone.”

Pushkar Vishwaro, a Gokhale Road resident, shared, “Crossing this stretch is risky. Just this week, a tempo taking a sudden U-turn outside Dadar station blocked my way and caused a jam. Blocking U-turns will benefit pedestrians and ease traffic.”



A car taking a U-turn just after the southbound end of Kavi Keshavsut Flyover, the authorities planned to close this U-turn and Iron railings installed by the authorities on the flyover, which will be extended further

Similarly, Amit Pawaskar, a resident of Dadar, commented, “The U-turns make it even worse. I avoid crossing near the flyover because of the risk from vehicles making sudden turns. Blocking them will make the area much safer for pedestrians.”

15-16

Approximate number of U-turns on the Matunga-Dadar stretch