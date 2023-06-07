Duo would lock doors of other residents’ houses before robbing the empty ones

Police said Moinuddin Nijamuddin Sheikh (left) and Hariababu Sheikh are drug addicts

Listen to this article Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested x 00:00

The Tilak Nagar cops have arrested two history-sheeters for breaking into a home whose occupants had gone on vacation. The duo had escaped on a bike after the robbery. After parking the bike at Kurla, they ran away on foot. The police who were chasing them found the bike and laid a trap for two consecutive days. They finally nabbed them when they returned for another heist.

On the night of May 27, Nisha Yadav’s house was broken into by an unknown person and cash, jewellery worth R1.44 lakh was stolen. Yadav, whose family was not at home, had gone to a neighbour’s place for the night and found out about the break-in the next morning. A case was registered against unknown people.

ADVERTISEMENT

API Rahul Waghmare and PSI Shraddha Parse were investigating the case and procured CCTV footage of nearby areas. They found two people walking by and watching houses as they did. “We started checking their arrival and departure route and found that the bike on which they had come was parked near Kurla signal. We anticipated that the thieves would come back to get the bike,” said a police officer.

On May 31, the two men came to take the bike. As soon as they tried to start the bike, the cops nabbed them. The accused have been identified as Moinuddin Nijamuddin Sheikh, 44, a resident of Sakinaka and Hariababu Sheikh, 23, a resident of Byculla.

Bolting doors from outside

The duo used to conduct recces of the target areas and bolt the doors of other houses in the vicinity. Cops have found 10 offences registered against them across the city. Both are drug addicts.